Navy Gets First Block III Super Hornets

September 28, 2021

A US Navy’s F/A-18F Block III Super Hornet takes to the skies over St. Louis, MO, where 78 Block IIIs will be built by Boeing. (Photo courtesy of The Boeing Company via NAVAIR News)

Boeing delivered the first two Block III F/A-18 Super Hornets to the US Navy this month, reports Defense News. Boeing will build 78 total new aircraft in the Block III configuration and expects to deliver the new jets at a pace of about two per month. The first new Super Hornet was ferried to Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 23 at Naval Air Station Pax River for continued testing.

New guidance provided by the White House says all federal contractors and subcontractors will need to be get their COVID-19 vaccinations by December 8, reports FCW.

Federal News Network reports that a range of penalties are possible for federal employees who disregard the Biden administration’s vaccination mandate.

The US Air Force said its civilian staff has to meet the service’s November 22 deadline to be vaccinated against COVID, reports Military.com.

As of September 22, 52 service members have died from COVID complications, reports Military Times. MAJ Charlie Dietz said that none of them have been fully vaccinated. DoD provides information on its Coronavirus: DOD Response page.

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination booster shots are available in the region for select individuals, reports WTOP News. The St. Mary’s County Health Department updated the eligibility criteria for local COVID vaccine booster clinics.

The Ronald Reagan carrier strike group has left the Middle East and is now in the South China Sea, reports Navy Times. Reagan, homeported at Naval Station Yokosuka, Japan, entered the 5th Fleet’s area of operations at the end of June to support the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Joint Chiefs Chairman GEN Mark Milley is expected to face tough questioning today, September 28, before the Senate Armed Services Committee, reports The Associated Press, mainly about the chaotic withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and the telephone calls he is said to have made to the Chinese in the final days of the Trump administration. Also scheduled to appear before the SASC is DefSec Lloyd Austin and GEN Kenneth McKenzie, commander of the US Central Command. The trio will be before the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday.

The House Freedom Caucus wants Austin to investigate the claims that Milley contacted his counterpart in China to assure that there would be no attack on China by the lame-duck president, reports New York Post.

Iraq War veteran Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) wants the Defense Department to take UFOs more seriously, reports Politico. He wants a permanent office under the secretary of defense to be established to oversee investigation of incidents regarding unidentified aerial phenomena.

The Air Force Research Laboratory is working toward a technology demonstration of satellite-mounted solar arrays that can collect energy on orbit and beam it to Earth, reports Defense News. The service would be able to plug into that energy source from anywhere on the planet with mobile equipment, enabling them to power an entire forward operating base or simply charge a radio.

The state of Kansas has entered into a partnership with a regional initiative to raise awareness of national security operations in the Midwest, reports The Missouri Times. The National Security Crossroads focuses on recruitment, information for state and federal lawmakers, and collaboration between operations to increase efficiency among the growing number of security-related military, private, and cybersecurity facilities in the region.

Douglas Bush has been nominated to be the US Army’s next top acquisition official, reports Breaking Defense. A former Army officer, he most recently served as deputy staff director of the House Armed Services Committee.

Dynetics will build prototypes for a system to counter drone and cruise missile threats for the Army, reports Defense News. Dynetics will deliver 16 launchers, 60 interceptors, and associated all-up-round magazines through March 2024.

Earlier this month, the Pentagon demonstrated another round of systems capable of countering small drone threats, reports Defense News, focused on cheap, ground-launched, and hand-held options. The demos took place at Yuma Proving Ground, AZ, with drone busters from Northrop Grumman, Smart Shooter, Flex Force, IXI, and Drone Shield.

In an effort to reduce suicide among veterans, Veterans Affairs officials said it will include more training for staff and more public service announcements for veterans on best practices for gun storage and mental health help, reports Military Times. The rate of suicides among veterans remains almost double the rest of the American public, accounting for more than 32,000 deaths from 2015 to 2019, according to a VA report released in earlier this month.

The American Red Cross now offers a course, “First Aid for Severe Trauma,” or FAST, to students in grades 9-12 on tourniquet use, personal safety, and communications in an emergency, reports Military.com. Some of the course teachings came out of Air Force emergency physician Dr. Craig Goolsby’s experiences while serving in Iraq. FAST aims to teach skills that could save a life in an emergency situation.

Blue Star Welcome Week is being celebrated until October 3, reports clarksvilleonline.com. Blue Star Families wants to raise awareness among Americans and build support for the roughly 600,000 active-duty and transitioning military families that move to new communities each year.

Marine SGT Zachary Parsons, currently assigned to the Navy Blue Angels flight demonstration team, has been awarded the highest non-combat medal for heroism after saving three children from drowning off the coast of North Carolina, reports Task & Purpose.

Contracts:

Rolls-Royce Corp., Indianapolis, Indiana, is awarded a $105,601,670 modification (P00007) to a previously awarded, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery requirements contract (N6134019D0004). This modification increases scope and provides intermediate and depot level maintenance, logistics and engineering support for 216 in-service T-45 F405-RR-401 Adour engines. Work will be performed in Meridian, Mississippi (47%); Kingsville, Texas (46%); Pensacola, Florida (6%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (1%), and is expected to be completed in March 2022. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be issued against individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Textron Systems Inc., Hunt Valley, Maryland, has been awarded $9,900,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Synthetic Battlespace Enhancement with Force On-Force Reactive Tactical Readiness Integrated Air Defense System (IADS) Simulation (FORTRIS) non-personal services. This contract provides for improvements to the distributed mission operations center IADS and electronic attack by a fully cognitive and automated IADS to enhance and integrate the Compass Call Mission Crew Simulator into large Air Force Live Virtual Constructive training events and Distributed Mission Operations events. Work will be performed in Hunt Valley, Maryland; and Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 29, 2026. This award is the result of a non-competitive sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,199,941 are being obligated at the time of award. Headquarters Air Combat Command, Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity (FA7037-21-D-0002).

Alion Science and Technology Corp., Norfolk, Virginia (N6893621D0027); Amentum Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland (N6893621D0028); Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia (N6893621D0029); Dynetics Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (N6893621D0030); Jacobs Technology Inc., Fort Walton, Florida (N6893621D0031); Saalex Solutions, Camarillo, California (N6893621D0032); Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia (N6893621D0033); Scientific Research Corp., Atlanta, Georgia (N6893621D0034); and Zenetex, Herndon, Virginia (N6893621D0035), are awarded an aggregate ceiling $92,988,452 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. These contracts provide research and development, engineering, integration, test, cybersecurity, upgrade, and sustainment for various tactical threat systems in support of improving aircrew lethality and survivability for the Navy. The companies have an opportunity to compete for individual orders. Work will be performed at China Lake, California, and is expected to be completed in September 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; nine offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, California, is the contracting activity.

Excet Inc., Springfield, Virginia, is awarded a $75,660,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the requirement entitled “Research, Development, Test and Evaluation Support for Naval Research Laboratory’s Center for Corrosion Science and Engineering.” The contractor will conduct scientific, engineering, technical, and analytical research and development for the Navy’s corrosion mitigation, coatings, environmental and prevention programs. Work will be performed in Key West, Florida (60%); and Washington, DC (40%). The ordering period for this contract is five years with the last order expected to be issued on or before September 2026. The total cumulative face value of this contract is $75,660,000. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. Future task orders will be funded with Fiscal 2021 through 2026 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds; and working capital funds (Navy). This contract was competitively procured after exclusion of sources under request for proposal N00173-21-R-ZL01; one proposal was received. The Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N00173-21-D-2002).

Brantley Construction Co. LLC, Charleston, South Carolina (N69450-19-D-0916); CCI Group LLC, Shalimar, Florida 32579 (N69450-19-D-0917); The Clement Group LLC, Montgomery, Alabama (N69450-19-D-0918); EG Designbuild LLC, Germantown, Maryland (N69450-19-D-0919); GCB JV1, Pensacola, Florida (N69450-19-D-0920); U-SMC DeMaria JV1 LLC, Jacksonville, Florida (N69450-19-D-0921); and Windamir Development Inc., McDonough, Georgia (N69450-19-D-0922), are awarded a combined $63,400,000 firm-fixed-price modification to increase the combined cumulative maximum dollar value of all seven indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award contracts for construction projects located within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast area of operations. The work to be performed provides for general building type projects (new construction, renovation, alteration, demolition, and repair work) including aviation and aircraft, marine, barracks and personnel housing, administrative, warehouses and supply, training, personnel support and service, and security level facilities. After award of this modification, the total cumulative contract value for all seven contracts combined will be $258,400,000. Work will be performed in Florida (50%) and Georgia (50%). The term of the contracts is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of August 2024. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Future task orders will be primarily funded by military construction (Navy) funds, and operation and maintenance (Navy) funds. NAVFAC Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity.

DRS Naval Power Systems Inc., Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is awarded a $57,868,470 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price contract (for supplies), with a cost-plus-fixed-fee line item (for minor support/installation services) in support of the effort to upgrade amphibious (LSD, LCC, LPD and LHD) class ship’s switchboards main circuit breakers as part of an ongoing modernization program. This requirement is for the procurement of 2000A (85kA and 100kA); 3200A (85kA); and 4000A (100kA) circuit breakers, and will include a line item for minor support services to provide oversight and assistance with installation and operational testing. The period of performance of this contract is 72 months, with a 60-month ordering period. Work will be performed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin (30%); Belmont, North Carolina (10%); Bohemia, New York (10%); Norfolk, Virginia (25%); and San Diego, California (25%), and is expected to be completed by September 2027. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,886,900 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with one offer received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD), Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N64498-21-D-4052).

Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding Division, Norfolk, Virginia, is awarded a $36,046,520 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-2100 to exercise options for engineering, technical, design agent, and Hull Planning Yard support for the Navy’s operational aircraft carrier fleet. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to complete September 2023. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,619,897 (41.93%); fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,327,023 (34.35%); fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $500,168 (12.95%); fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $242,872 (6.29%); fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $120,071 (3.11%); and fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $53,019 (1.37%) will be obligated at time of award, and $1,740,000 will expire at the end of the fiscal year. In accordance with 10 US Code 2304 (c)(1), this contract was not competitively procured — only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Greenbelt, Maryland, is awarded a $21,007,126 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of P4040 design-bid-build French Creek Ambulatory Care Clinic. Work will be performed at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and is expected to be completed by October 2023. Fiscal 2017, 2018 and 2020 military construction, (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $21,007,126 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with five proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-21-R-2524).

Asturian-Consigli JV, Virginia Beach, Virginia, is awarded a $17,810,621 firm-fixed-price task order (N4008521F6269) under previously-awarded multiple-award construction contract N40085-18-D-1124 for the construction of design-bid-build NGIS buildings A-51 (Perry Hall) and A-52 (Truxton Hall) at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia. Work will be performed at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by March 2023. Fiscal 2021 non-appropriated funds in the amount of $17,810,621 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Three proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $14,721,066 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price Foreign Military Sales (Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania) contract to provide a Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control and Air and Missile Defense Workstation. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in McLean, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2023. Fiscal 2021 Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $14,721,066 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-21-C-0065).

Stampede Ventures Inc., Belcamp, Maryland, was awarded a firm-fixed price $15,887,339 contract (HQ0034-21-C-0080/Small Business Administration Requisition Number HO1616179299R), to provide all necessary labor, equipment, materials, and supervision to perform the repair of the Pentagon Transit Center Bridge, a reinforced concrete structure with stone masonry parapets and wing walls. Work will be performed at the Arlington, Virginia. Fiscal 2021 Pentagon Reservation Maintenance Revolving Funds will be obligated in the amount of $15,887,339 at the time of award. The expected completion date is Oct. 1, 2023. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Sept. 26, 2021)

