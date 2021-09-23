Navy Cutting 500 Mid-Atlantic Civilians

The Navy will cut 500 civilian jobs in the mid-Atlantic region to drop $66 million from its FY22 budget, reports USNI News. Three hundred Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic are affected and 200 Navy Region Mid-Atlantic (CRMA) civilians from Maine to Virginia. Of the CRMA civilians, most are set to come from family services and Morale Welfare and Recreation.

House progressives will have a few chances to hold down the defense budget this week, but it’s going to be an uphill fight, predicts Defense News. The House is set to vote this week on two Democratic amendments to cut the fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act’s $740 billion top line. Key Republicans warn that cuts would cost their support, which Democrats likely need to pass the bill.

When adjusted for inflation, reports Janes, the US Coast Guard appropriations for defense-related activities declined about 20% – to $530 million in FY20 from $674 million in FY11, the US Government Accountability Office estimated in a September 15 report.

FBI Director Christopher Wray warns that the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan could inspire US-based extremists, reports The Hill. The domestic terrorism caseload has skyrocketed since spring 2020, from around 1,000 possible investigations to 2,700.

Lawmakers press for more answers on Afghanistan exit ahead of major public inquiry scheduled for next week, reports Military Times. A high-profile public hearing on Afghanistan featuring DefSec Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chair Mark Milley promises intense questioning from Senate Armed Services Committee members of both parties on the tumultuous final evacuation operations.

There is a massive 2,000-year-old gold treasure missing in Afghanistan, and the Taliban is trying to find it, reports Task & Purpose. The “Bactrian Treasure” or “Bactrian Hoard,” includes roughly 21,145 pieces of gold in the form of jewelry, coins, weapons, crowns, and other items adorned in gems and jewels. Considered one of the largest collections of gold in the world, it represents the history and culture of the Ancient Silk Road.

Veterans benefits could see a big cost-of-living boost later this year, reports Military Times. Outside groups estimate the increase could be more than 6% for the first time in decades. The Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act passed unanimously in the House on Monday and without objection in the Senate earlier in the summer. It now heads to the White House, where President Joe Biden is expected to sign it.

CNBC reports on what the federal debt ceiling showdown could mean for you. Congress must suspend or raise the debt ceiling or the country runs the risk of default. If lawmakers can’t reach a deal, it increases borrowing costs, delays Social Security checks and veteran benefits, and disrupts financial markets across the board. Lawmakers have until the end of this month to raise it.

There is an average of 10 to 15 internet-connected devices on each hospital bed, reports The Verge, prompting the opening of a hub to help groups dealing with medical devices, from development to patient bedsides, understand and manage the cybersecurity risks. The Center for Medical Device Cybersecurity opened up at the University of Minnesota which is partnering with medical device companies like Medtronic and Boston Scientific.

Former President Donald Trump’s red, white, and blue paint scheme for the next Air Force One is not a done deal, reports Defense One. Color selection happens closer to entering service, and delays attributed to supply chain issues continue. “At some point, when the build proceeds to where it needs to be, Boeing will come to the government and ask for a final decision on the paint,” said LT GEN Duke Richardson, the Air Force military deputy for acquisition. “Then when that happens, we’ll work that.”

DoD removes its top official overseeing nuclear and missile defense policy in a reorganization effort, reports Politico. Leonor Tomero has served as deputy assistant secretary of defense for nuclear and missile defense policy since January 20 and is leaving her post at the end of this month.

The instructor pilot involved in the crash of a Navy T-45 Goshawk trainer aircraft in Texas over the weekend has been discharged from the hospital, reports Navy Times. The student aviator will continue to receive treatment at Parkland Hospital in Dallas.

Four Marines injured in Kabul airport attack remain at Walter Reed nearly one month later, reports Stars and Stripes. Thirteen troops were killed and more than 20 others were injured when an ISIS-K terrorist detonated an explosive vest and gunmen fired into the crowds near the airport’s Abbey gate.

Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head employee Michelle Hinkle of Mechanicsville, MD, has received the Navy’s HR and EEO Community Award for Excellence in the First Line Supervisor category. The award honors contributions having resulted in exceptional impact or improvement in the human resources community.

The Space Force’s new service dress and PT uniforms made a cameo debut, reports Air Force Times. The business uniform, showed for the first time at the Air Force Association’s annual conference, showcased a unisex look that the Space Force initially devised for women before adjusting for men’s comfort as well.

The USAF plans to declare the winner of its B-52 engine replacement competition as soon as this month, reports Defense News. The service is set to decide among General Electric, Rolls-Royce, or Pratt & Whitney. The B-52 is set to fly through at least 2050.

Paratroopers use a mouth guard during jumps to stress-test helmets, reports Army Times. Soldiers with the 82nd Airborne Division recently tested helmet sensors that researchers hope will lessen impact and trauma not only for paratroopers but for anyone wearing a helmet. Researchers can measure impact to the head in the mouth.

Contracts:

Centauri LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, has been awarded a $49,746,122 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract under the Small Business Innovation Research Phase-III program for Stealth & Cognitive Agile Navigation System (SCANS). The contract provides for further research, investigation, comparison and prototyping a cutting edge alternate position, navigation, and timing (PNT) system for use in global positioning system-denied environments. The SBIR Phase III effort extends the previous Phase I and Phase II efforts by continuing to develop a tactical PNT system for continued research and development as well as to produce the first prototype for commercialization. The location of performance is Dayton, Ohio; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Sterling, Virginia; and Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. The work is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2026. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $250,000 are being obligated at time of award (FA9453-21-C-0003).

Norfolk Dredging Co., Chesapeake, Virginia, was awarded a $22,986,500 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Bellafonte, Delaware, with an estimated completion date of March 14, 2022. Fiscal 2010 civil construction funds in the amount of $22,986,500 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (W912BU-21-C-0060).

MBD Group LLC, Lorton, Virginia, was awarded a $14,662,642 time-and-materials contract for contracted advisory and assistance services that provide dedicated subject matter expertise in force development processes, analysis, integration, information and tactical data systems, force modernization and the equipment-fielding process needed to support the Army’s mission. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 21, 2024. Fiscal 2010 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $3,468,755 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W91CRB-21-C-0046).

Epsilon Systems Solutions Inc., Portsmouth, Virginia, is awarded a $36,869,320 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for hyperbaric systems at locations worldwide, including Navy facilities in both the continental US (CONUS) and outside the continental US (OCONUS). The work to be performed provides for the inspection, maintenance, repair, overhaul, design, fabrication and installation on hyperbaric systems at locations, including both CONUS and OCONUS Navy facilities. The hyperbaric systems include recompression chamber facilities, driver training facilities, and dive lockers. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months and a six-month option to extend services with an expected completion date of March 2027. An initial task order is being awarded at $1,636,637 for the design, procurement, fabrication, assembly, shop test, installation, and field testing of the Hyperbaric Facilities at Seal Delivery Vehicle Team 1. All work will be performed in Pearl City, Hawaii. Work for this task order is expected to be completed by September 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $1,636,637 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance (Navy). This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website with one proposal received. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems and Expeditionary Warfare Center, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity (N39430-21-D-2232).

Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $15,847,016 firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-5407 for the procurement of fiscal 2021 Navy Standard Missile-2 and Standard Missile-6 depot and intermediate level provisioned items ordered spares; and to exercise options for repairs and maintenance. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (82%); Huntsville, Alabama (5%); Joplin, Missouri (5%); Middletown, Connecticut (3%); Andover, Massachusetts (2%); Westminster, Maryland (1%); and various other locations totaling 2%, and is expected to complete February 2025. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,272,703 (71%); fiscal 2019 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,058,663 (19%); and fiscal 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,515,650 (10%) will be obligated at time of award, and $14,331,366 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Eccalon LLC, Hanover, Maryland, has been awarded a $16,546,326 firm-fixed-price modification (P00014) to contract HQ0034-18-F0572. The purpose of this contract is to provide National Security Technology Accelerator Program support (NSTA/MD5) for the Office of Manufacturing and Industrial Base Policy. The National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) is building a community of innovators to solve national security problems. NSIN focuses on the delivery of education, collaboration and acceleration programs, which bring together people from the Department of Defense, the venture community and academia to generate new ideas, nurture talent and find novel applications of technology to support the warfighter. The cumulative total of all options exercised to date is $60,979,182, and the total if all future options are exercised will be $77,855,434. Work will be performed at the Mark Center, Alexandria, Virginia. Fiscal 2021 and 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds will be obligated in the amount of $4,800,000 at the time of award. The expected completion date is Sept. 27, 2023. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

