Navy & County: Be Prepared for Isaias

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, August 3, 2020

Heavy Rains, Winds, and Flooding Threats Expected

The US Navy and St. Mary’s County want citizens to be prepared for impacts of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Naval Air Station Patuxent River has set Tropical Cyclone Conditions of Readiness III in preparation of the storm.

TCCOR III means destructive winds associated with a tropical system are possible in the NAS Pax River area of responsibility with the next 36 hours.

Isaias poses a risk of impacts from winds, heavy rainfall, and storm surge spreading along much of the East Coast through the early part of this week, and there is no substitute for advance planning and preparation.

NAS Patuxent River encourages everyone to prepare for possible power outages, impassable roads, and downed trees. For more information on hurricane preparedness, click here. For updates regarding NAS Pax, follow the installation’s social media feed here.

The St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services is monitoring Isaias and wants citizens to take steps to prepare to respond to the potential impacts of the storm.

Know the difference between a watch and warning. A watch means a hurricane, tropical storm, or flooding is possible. A warning means conditions are expected within 36 hours. Take immediate precautions.

Get your home ready. Cover windows with storm shutters or plywood. Store outside items, such as lawn furniture and trash cans, to prevent them from being moved by high winds and possibly hurting someone.

Tune into your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates. Obey evacuation orders from local officials.

Check your emergency kit and replace any missing items.

Prepare to evacuate quickly and know your routes and destinations.

Fill your car’s gas tank, in case an evacuation notice is issued.

Never ride out a severe storm in a mobile home, even if it’s in a non-evacuation zone.

Don’t forget your pets. Bring them indoors and maintain direct control of them. Prepare a pet emergency kit with leashes or carriers, food, water, bowls, cat litter and box, and photos of you with your pet in case you are separated.

Stay indoors; avoid beaches, riverbanks, and floodwaters. Stay alert for extended rainfall and subsequent flooding. Don’t walk, swim, or drive through floodwaters. Remember: Turn around, don’t drown.

Use flashlights in the dark if the power goes out. Avoid using candles.

Visit the county’s website for more information.

The graphic above was created by the NWS/NCEP Weather Prediction Center (WPC).