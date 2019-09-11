Nation Observes 18th Anniversary of 9/11

Posted by Java Joe on Wednesday, September 11, 2019

The National 9/11 Memorial and Museum observation of the 18th anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks will honor the 2,983 men, women, and children killed in the 9/11 attacks at the World Trade Center site, the Pentagon, aboard Flight 93, and those who died in the Feb. 26, 1993, World Trade Center bombing, reports ABC News. To learn more about the memorial and each of the victims visit the 9/11 Memorial & Museum website.

President Donald Trump overruled advisers and the VP about a Camp David venue for the Taliban meeting, reports CNN. Trump later cited a car bomb that killed a US soldier and 11 others as his reason for canceling the venue and then the peace talks. The US military is likely to ramp up operations in Afghanistan, reports Reuters, to counter an increase in Taliban attacks following Washington’s suspension of peace talks with the insurgents.

North Korea fires projectiles hours after offering to resume talks with the US, reports Military Times. North Korea launched two unidentified projectiles into the sea on Tuesday, South Korea’s military said, hours after Trump had called the offer to resume talks “interesting.”

Air Force Times reports the US faces a new “Sputnik moment” in a space race competition against Russia, China, and to a lesser extent, Iran and North Korea, said JCS Gen. Joseph F. Dunford at the re-launch of US Space Command.

F-22 and F-35 jets will not hit readiness targets established by the former DefSec James Mattis, reports Defense News. The F-16, however, “should” hit its readiness target, said Lt. Gen. Mark Kelly, deputy chief of staff for operations.

Program cuts from a Pentagon-wide review could come sooner than expected, reports Defense News. DefSec Mark Esper intends to implement findings of the review on a rolling basis, rather than wait until the review concludes.

Based on research from the Army and outside biometrics experts, a new blood test could help identify troops and veterans with PTSD, reports Military Times.

Prototype proposals are sought for large drone ships, about 180 feet with externally controlled navigation, reports UPI. The Navy wants to start design and construction procurement of the Unmanned Surface Vessels in 2021.

US Coast Guard rescues last crew member from a capsized South Korean cargo ship, reports Reuters. Rescue workers freed the final crew member trapped inside the vessel, that flipped on its side off the coast of Georgia. Salvage crews gradually drilled an opening in the ship’s massive hull, first to deliver food and water to the survivors, then to extract them.

The amphibious assault ship USS Bataan, joined the international aid effort to the Bahamas, reports USNI News, delivering supplies, transporting US relief personnel, and providing medical evacuations a week after Hurricane Dorian slammed into the island nation. The US Coast Guard has rescued more than 300 people in the region.

Last week, NOAA Hurricane Hunter Sam Urato flew into Hurricane Dorian, reports Navy Times, 40 years since fleeing Hurricane Hugo in the backseat of the family’s station wagon. In between those years he became a concert violinist, earned his wings in the Navy, and ultimately became one of the select few awarded an inter-service transfer to NOAA’s Aircraft Operations Center based in Lakeland, FL. He is a lieutenant commander in America’s little-known seventh uniform service. “There are 321 of us,” Urato said, “including 40 to 50 aviators.”

Contracts:

Siemens Government Technologies Inc., Arlington, Virginia, is awarded a firm-fixed-price modification of $46,677,053 to increase the maximum dollar value of a task order (N39430-18-F-9924) for energy improvements at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Naval Station Rota and Naval Support Activity Naples. The total cumulative value of the contract is $218,220,667. Work will be performed in Naples, Italy (50%); Sigonella, Italy (30%); and Rota, Spain (20%), and is expected to be completed October 2041. The work provides for design and installation of the following energy conservation measures: boiler plants, chiller systems, motors, water and lighting improvements. The work also provides for performance period services consisting of measurement and verification, operations and maintenance, and repair and replacement services. No funds will be obligated with this award, as private financing obtained by the contractor will be used for the construction phase. The Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity.

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia, is awarded an $11,765,526 time and material modification to exercise Option Period One under a previously awarded contract N00189-18-F-Z362. The work provides financial improvement and audit readiness support services to the Deputy Commandant, Programs and Resources, to address OMB A-123 governance, audit response coordination and audit coaching. After award, this contract was transferred to the Marine Corps Installations Command Headquarters, Contracting Office, and was assigned a new contract number M95494-19-F-0032. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia (75%); and Quantico, Virginia (25%), and is expected to be completed September 2020. Fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds for $1,527,843 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Marine Corps Installations Command Headquarters, Contracting Office, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

VSE Corp., Alexandria, Virginia, is awarded a $10,082,812 firm-fixed-price contract for the delivery of counterterrorism and intelligence equipment, and in-country training in support of the Azerbaijan Maritime Security Program for the Caspian Sea under the Foreign Military Sales Building Partner Capacity program. This contract is for the government of Azerbaijan under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia (88%); and Azerbaijan (12%), and is expected to be completed September 2020. Fiscal 2019 FMS funding for $10,082,812 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured using the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-19-C-4155).

KPMG LLP, McLean, Virginia, is being awarded an $8,577,162 time and material modification to exercise Option Period One under a previously awarded contract N00189-18-F-Z425. The work to be performed provides financial improvement and audit readiness support services to the Deputy Commandant, Installation and Logistics, for audit remediation activities for property, plant and equipment and inventory related property and process reform within Marine Corps Installation and Logistics and its supporting establishments associated with the Acquire to Retire, Plan to Stock, Procure to Pay and Order to Cash business mission areas. After award, this contract was transferred to the Marine Corps Installations Command Headquarters, Contracting Office, and was assigned a new contract number M95494-19-F-0045. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia (75%); Oceanside, California (20%); Lejeune, North Carolina (2%); Okinawa, Japan (2%); and Oxford, Tennessee (1%), and is expected to be completed September 2020. Fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds for $3,004,275 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Marine Corps Installations Command Headquarters, Contracting Office, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

KPMG LLP, McLean, Virginia, is awarded a $7,971,673 time and material modification to exercise option period one under a previously awarded contract N00189-18-F-Z424. The work to be performed provides financial improvement and audit readiness support services to the Deputy Commandant, Installation and Logistics, for audit deficiencies within Marine Corps Installation Command and Marine Corps Systems Command in the Acquire to Retire, Plan to Stock, Procure to Pay and Order to Cash business mission areas. After award, this contract was transferred to the Marine Corps Installations Command Headquarters, Contracting Office, and was assigned a new contract number M95494-19-F-0044. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia (75%); and Quantico, Virginia (25%), and is expected to be completed September 2020. Fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds for $5,256 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Marine Corps Installations Command Headquarters, Contracting Office, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

KPMG LLP, McLean, Virginia, is awarded a $7,903,948 time and material modification to exercise option period one under a previously awarded contract N00189-18-F-Z426. The work to be performed provides financial improvement and audit readiness support services to the Deputy Commandant, Installation and Logistics, for remediation of current audit deficiencies and establishment of corrective action plans within Marine Corps Logistics Command for property, plant and equipment and wall-to-wall inventory. After award, this contract was transferred to the Marine Corps Installations Command Headquarters, Contracting Office, and was assigned a new contract number M95494-19-F-0046. Work will be performed in Albany, Georgia (100%), and is expected to be completed September 2020. Fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds for $5,256 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Marine Corps Installations Command Headquarters, Contracting Office, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

KPMG LLP, McLean, Virginia, is awarded a $7,265,347 time and material modification to exercise Option Period One under a previously awarded contract N00189-18-F-Z428. The work to be performed provides financial improvement and audit readiness support services to the Deputy Commandant, Installation and Logistics, for remediation of audit deficiencies within Marine Corps Logistics Command in the Acquire to Retire, Plan to Stock, Procure to Pay and Order to Cash business mission areas. After award, this contract was transferred to the Marine Corps Installations Command Headquarters, Contracting Office, and was assigned a new contract number M95494-19-F-0048. Work will be performed in Albany, Georgia (100%), and is expected to be completed September 2020. Fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds for $5,256 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Marine Corps Installations Command Headquarters, Contracting Office, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Tetra Tech Inc., Germantown, Maryland, was awarded a $39,774,838 hybrid (cost-no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract to provide operational readiness; closure and transition support; real property support; Department of Army Base Realignment and Closure support; environmental planning; operational readiness support and technical support, igloo closure compliance support; environmental support and real property support. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 9, 2024. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911SR-19-D-0010).

M.C. Dean Inc., Tysons, Virginia, was awarded a $15,334,437 modification (P00004) to contract W912DR-18-C-0006 for additional load centers, uninterruptible power source systems and computer room air conditioner units, at Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado. Work will be performed in Aurora, Colorado, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 8, 2021. Fiscal 2018 military construction funds in the amount of $15,334,437 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

GE Aviation, doing business as Dowty Propellers Inc., Sterling, Virginia, has been awarded a $20,889,724 firm-fixed-price delivery order. This delivery order provides for Option I quantities of R391 propellers and spares to support the C-130J aircraft, in conjunction with the commercial Rolls Royce AE2100D3 engine managed by Warner Robins, Air Logistics Center, Tactical Airlift Division. Work will be performed in Sterling, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by May 29, 2023. The delivery order is the result of a sole-source commercial acquisition. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 aircraft funds in the amount of $20,889,724 are being obligated at the time of delivery order award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8504-19-F-0028).

