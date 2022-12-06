NAS Pax to Host Public Safety Job Fair

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 · Leave a Comment

Interested in the field of law enforcement and public safety? Naval Air Station Patuxent River is recruiting for police officers, firefighters, and dispatchers and will host a job fair Thursday, December 15, for job seekers 18 and older.

The job fair will be held from 10am to 1pm at the Frank Knox Building at 21866 Cedar Point Road, Building 2189, Room 100 at Patuxent River, MD.

Attendees will have an opportunity to meet the recruitment team and members of the base’s security and public safety personnel to gain a better understanding of the job duties and the offered benefits.

Interested individuals are also required to bring the following documents:

Resume

DD-214 (for veterans)

Providing the required documentation on the day of the event will expedite the hiring process.