NAS Pax Site 23 Cost Analysis Report Available for Review

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The Department of the Navy, Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington and Naval Air Station Patuxent River, in cooperation with the US Environmental Protection Agency and the Maryland Department of the Environment, announces the availability of the Engineering Evaluation/Cost Analysis for Site 23 – Defense Property Disposal Office Salvage and Recycling Center for public review and comment.

The EE/CA describes the Navy’s proposed “non-time-critical removal action” to address environmental concerns at Site 23 – DPDO Salvage and Recycling Center.

The Navy intends to remediate arsenic, lead, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), and pesticides in the soil at the DPDO Salvage and Recycling Center through excavation and off-site disposal of all wastes to eliminate the need for institutional controls at the site and to ultimately support unrestricted future land use.

The public is encouraged to comment on the Engineering Evaluation/Cost Analysis. The NTCRA will be implemented only after the public comment period has ended. An alternative removal action may be selected only after all comments have been received from the public. The EE/CA, along with other general and site-specific information, is available for public review at:

The NAS Patuxent River public website. Click here.

St. Mary’s County Public Library, 21744 FDR Blvd., Lexington Park; 301-863-8188

Monday-Thursday: 9 am — 8 pm

Friday and Saturday: 9 am — 5 pm

Sunday: 1 — 5 pm

A 30-day public review period for the EE/CA began March 10 and will end April 8, 2021.

Written comments on the EE/CA may be sent to any of the following points of contact:

Naval Air Station Patuxent River

Public Affairs Officer Patrick Gordon

22268 Cedar Point Road

Building 409, PAO

Patuxent River, MD 20670-1154

US EPA Region 3

Attn: Andrew Sochanski

Federal Facilities Branch

1650 Arch St. (3SD11)

Philadelphia, PA 19103-2029

Maryland Department of the Environment

Attn: Jenny Herman

Land Restoration Program/Land and Materials Administration

1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 625

Baltimore, MD 21230-1719

After the EE/CA public comment period has ended, and comments have been reviewed and considered, the Navy, in partnership with the USEPA and MDE, will select a cleanup method.

For additional information, call the public affairs officer at 301-757-3343 between 9 am and 3:30 pm Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays.