NAS Pax River Thanksgiving Gate Hours

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, November 21, 2023

NAS Patuxent River will operate with the following gate hours during the Thanksgiving holiday:

Thursday, November 23

Gate 1 open 24 hours, Gates 2 and 3 closed. Visitor Control Center/Pass and ID Office Closed.

Friday, November 24

Gate 1 open 24 hours, Gate 2 open 6am-6pm, Gate 3 open 6am-9am. Visitor Control Center/Pass and ID Office Closed.