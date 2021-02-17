NAS Pax River Operations for Thursday

Naval Air Station Patuxent River will be open on a two-hour delayed arrival schedule for Thursday, February 18, 2021, due to inclement weather.

Critical personnel must report to work as previously scheduled. Civil service employees designated as non-critical who choose to report to work will be granted admin leave for the hours before the set delayed arrival time. Civil service employees may take a combination of unscheduled leave, telework, and/or leave without pay (LWOP) for the entire day.

Civil service employees choosing not to use a combination of unscheduled annual leave, telework, and/or LWOP for the entire workday should report two hours later than their regular arrival time. Contract employees should contact their company for guidance. Check with your command for specific guidance.

Drivers are reminded to travel safely on roads and when entering the gates.