NAS Pax River Opens Food Pantry

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, April 26, 2025 · Leave a Comment

The Pax River Food Pantry is open for business.

NAS Patuxent River command leadership joined Chaplain Lt. Israel Alvarado and RP2 Oluwadamilola Adeyemi to officially open the service to all on base in a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 18.

The Pax River Food Pantry is available to anyone on base on a referral basis from the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, Chaplain’s Office, Ombudsman, or an individual’s command.

Food donations are accepted and can be coordinated by calling the Religious Programs Office at 301-342-3811.