Music, STEM, Drones on Tap at CSM

The College of Southern Maryland has another busy month of activities planned in April.

The CSM Jazz Festival will be held 8 pm March 31 and April 1 at the College of Southern Maryland La Plata Campus in the Fine Arts (FA) Building theater at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata. Directed by Randy Runyon, Solid Brass is CSM’s jazz ensemble and is joined each year by a jazz artist of international caliber. This year, saxophonist, composer, and arranger Phil Burlin (pictured above) will perform. Workshops for area high school students also will be featured. Tickets will be $5 in advance, $7 day of event. Email bxoffc@csmd.edu, call 301-934-7828, or click here.

Jazz band students from area high schools will attend clinics all day beginning at 9 am March 31 at the La Plata Campus FA Building. The festival continues with a jazz concert at 8 pm with The Phil Burlin Quartet.

At 8 pm April 1, the festival concludes with performances by the North Point High School Jazz Band and CSM’s Solid Brass Big Band Jazz Ensemble with Burlin as the special guest artist.

Burlin attended St. Mary’s College of Maryland and North Texas State University. He directed the saxophone and clarinet quartets and taught jazz improvisation and saxophone at McDaniel College (formerly Western Maryland College) in Westminster, Maryland. He opened for Miles Davis at the Eubie Blake Jazz Festival with the Gary Thomas Quintet and was a featured soloist with Electra recording artist Danny Gatton from 1987-1989. In 1988, Burlin’s quintet, The Shape of Things, recorded a CD of all Burlin originals titled “Urban Undertow.” Burlin has served as first tenor saxophone in the US Navy Band Commodores for the past 25 years and has performed with jazz artists such as Chris Potter, Jerry Bergonzi, Bob Mintzer, Stanley Turrentine, Seamus Blake, and Branford Marsalis.

Unity in Our Community Forum: A Strategy to Grow will be held 8:30 am to noon April 1 at the La Plata Campus in the FA Building. The Diversity Institute at the College of Southern Maryland will present the 2017 Unity in Our Community Diversity Forum, focusing reviewing and providing input on strategic plans drafted over the past several months by various major institutions with Charles County. Check-in begins at 8:30 am with the presentations to begin at 9 am. For planning purposes, attendees are asked to RSVP online in advance here. Free. Contact CSM Office of the President at 301-934-7525 or pre@csmd.edu.

Women + STEM = Infinite Possibilities will be 8:30 am to 3:30 pm April 1 at the La Plata Campus Center for Business and Industry (BI Building). The one-day event will feature workshops, presentations, and discussions designed to inform young women on careers that rely heavily on science, technology, engineering, or mathematics. Keynote speaker will be Lt. Rebecca Shaw, a test pilot for the US Navy. Open to young women 13 and older as well as high school math teachers and parents. Free. Visit here for information.

CSM Continuing Education: Free Information Session on New Drone Courses will be 6 to 7:30 pm April 4 at the Leonardtown Campus Building C, Room 114 at 22950 Hollywood Road in Leonardtown. Details will be shared about two courses: “Introduction to Small Unmanned Aircraft System (sUAS)” (AVN-5010), a 12-hour class that will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from April 18-27 from 5:30 to 8:30 pm; and Remote Pilot Test Prep (AVN-5020), a six-hour class on Tuesday and Thursday, May 2 and 4 from 5:30 to 8:30 pm. The introductory course is designed to instruct both hobbyists and professionals how to fly drones safely and legally. The test prep course is designed help pilots prepare for the FAA certification test and learn about the broad range of industry applications. Students will come away from the AVN-5010 course with their own drone and the necessary software. The information session is free. To register for one or both of the courses, click here. Email conedops@csmd.edu or call 301-539-4760.

CSM Spring Connections Literary Series: Poet Frank X Walker will read from his work 7:30 pm April 7 at the La Plata Campus Fine Arts Center (FA Building) theater. Tickets will be $3 in advance; $5 at event; or $3 with CSM student ID. Email Connections@csmd.edu, call 301-934-7864, or visit here.

CSM Barbershop Extravaganza will be 4 pm April 8 at the La Plata Campus FA Building theater. Southern Mix, directed by Paul Douglass, will be joined by professional ensembles for an afternoon of barbershop harmony. $5 in advance, $7 day of event. Call 301-934-7828 or visit here.

CSM Ward Virts Concert Series: Hannah Baslee, mezzo-soprano, will perform at 3 pm April 9 at the Prince Frederick Campus Building B Multipurpose Room at 115 J.W. Williams Road in Prince Frederick. Doors open at 2:30 pm. Limited seating. Free. Email rfleming@csmd.edu, call 443-550-6011, or visit here.

CSM Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery: Annual Juried Student Exhibition will be April 10 through May 5. Awards presentation will be held 2:30 pm April 18 at the La Plata Campus Fine Arts Center Hungerford gallery. Paintings, photos, and sculptures showcase the works of CSM fine arts students in this annual juried exhibition. The gallery is open 9 am to 9 pm Monday through Friday and 10 am to 6 pm Saturday.

CSM Institutional Equity and Diversity: Self-Defense Workshop will be held 3 to 4:30 pm April 11 at the Leonardtown Campus Wellness and Aquatics Center (Building D), Room D113. Taekwondo instructor Carrie Lovejoy will provide a presentation and lead a workout that incorporates kicks, punches, and blocks to help participants feel empowered and strong in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Free. Email Mmaddox2@csmd.edu, call 301-934-7659, or click here. The program will be offered 3 to 4:30 pm April 18 at the Prince Frederick Campus and 3 to 4:30 pm April 27 at the La Plata Campus in the PE Building.

CSM Institutional Equity and Diversity: Speak Up, Speak Out! will be held 2:30 to 4 pm April 12 at the Prince Frederick Campus, Building A, Room 123. Opportunity to learn about dating violence and sexual assault; discuss components of healthy relationships, learn signs of an abusive relationship. Free. The program also will be offered 2:30 to 4 pm April 13 in the La Plata Campus BI Building and 2:30 to 4 pm April 25 at the Leonardtown Campus. Call 301-934-7659.

CSM Benny C. Morgan Recital Series. Southern Maryland Chamber Players will perform at 8 pm April 15 at the Leonardtown Campus, Building A., Room 206. The Southern Maryland Chamber Players features members from the Chamber Ensemble as well as CSM faculty performers. The group performs traditional chamber music for winds, strings and piano that reflects a variety of musical styles. Free.

CSM Center for Trades and Energy Training Dedication will be held at 2:30 pm April 25 at the College of Southern Maryland Regional Hughesville Campus at 6170 Hughesville Station Place in Hughesville. Tri-county officials will gather to mark the ribbon-cutting and dedication of the first building, the CTET, on CSM’s new 74-acre regional campus, which will be home of the Maryland Center for Environmental Training and CSM’s trades programs. Free. Call 301-934-7602 or click here

CSM Screening of “Chasing the Dragon and Discussion Panel. 6 to 9 pm April 25. College of Southern Maryland, Leonardtown Campus, Building A, Auditorium, 22950 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown. Join the Student Association for a discussion panel on the growing opioid epidemic, followed by a screening of the documentary “Chasing the Dragon.” Panelists will include representatives from local law enforcement, St. Mary’s County Health Department, and Walden Sierra. Overdose response training will be provided as well as a free Naloxone kit to trainees. Event is being co-sponsored by CSM Leonardtown Student Association and CSM Counseling Services in partnership with St. Mary’s County Health Department. Free. Email jenv@csmd.edu, or call 240-725-5410.

CSM Institutional Equity and Diversity: Remembering the Holocaust. 2:30 to 4 pm April 20. La Plata Campus BI Building, Room 113. The community is invited to hear a Holocaust survivor’s firsthand account of this tragic time in history. Free.

Meet the Media. 1:30 to 3:30 pm April 21. Waldorf West Branch of Charles County Public Library, 10405 O’Donnell Place, Waldorf. Opportunity for representatives of local nonprofits to engage with a panel of area media representatives to discuss how to submit ideas or information regarding their programs and events. Free. Co-sponsored by Community Foundation of Southern Maryland, CSM Nonprofit Institute and Charles County Public Library. Email cfogarty@csmd.edu or call 301-659-3182.

CSM Renaissance Festival: “Shadowlands.” 7 pm April 21; 2 and 7 pm April 22; 3 pm April 23. La Plata Campus FA Building theater. This West End and Broadway hit is the love story of C.S. Lewis — Oxford don and author of “The Chronicles of Narnia” and “The Screwtape Letters” — and American poet Joy Davidman. $10. bxoffc@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828.

CSM Renaissance Festival Outdoor Activities. 10 am to 4 pm April 22; 11 a.m. to 4 pm April 23. La Plata Campus, FA Building lawn. Arts and crafts vendors, food, music, entertainment, mock combat, weaponry, and other demonstrations. Admission is free. Fee for food and games. bxoffc@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828, or click here.

CSM Open House: Prince Frederick Campus. 5 pm April 25. Prospective students can learn how to get started at CSM, meet the faculty and ask questions about the various programs of study, learn more about financial aid and scholarships and find out about athletics and other CSM clubs and organizations.

CSM Open House: Leonardtown Campus. 5 pm April 25. Prospective students can learn how to get started at CSM, meet the faculty and ask questions about the various programs of study, learn more about financial aid and scholarships and find out about athletics and other CSM clubs and organizations.

CSM Open House: La Plata Campus. 5 pm April 26. Prospective students can learn how to get started at CSM, meet the faculty and ask questions about the various programs of study, learn more about financial aid and scholarships and find out about athletics and other CSM clubs and organizations. Call 301-934-7765, ext. 7043, or visit here for information on any of the open houses.

CSM Music Students Honors Recital. 2:30 pm April 27. La Plata Campus FA Building theater. Music students are selected by their studio teachers to present performances featuring a variety of instruments and voice. Free. bxoffc@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828.

CSM Pops Concert! 7 pm April 29. La Plata Campus BI Building. This first-time event features the college’s Barbershop Chorus, Latin Ensemble, and Chorale and Chamber Choir. Tickets $15. bxoffc@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828.

CSM Online Scholarship Finder Open. College of Southern Maryland students who would like to apply for scholarship funding for the 2017-2018 academic year can apply online using the Scholarship Finder. Some scholarships have a March 31 priority deadline; however, most scholarships have a May 31 deadline. Students applying for CSM Foundation Scholarships are required to complete a 2017-18 FAFSA application, which ensures students are automatically considered for all relevant scholarships. For more information and to submit an application, click here.

CSM Nonprofit Institute: 7th Annual Nonprofit Institute Conference, Jumpstart Your Leadership! Early Bird Registration by April 14. 8:30 am to 1:30 pm (check-in begins at 8 am), April 28, College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, first floor of the BI Building. Whether it is learning best practices from others, employee recognition and reward programs or tweaking mentoring skills, leadership occasionally needs an “enhancement” for the success and welfare of the nonprofit organization. The “Jumpstart Your Leadership!” conference provides insight and information to address this concern. The conference offers break-out sessions with experienced leaders in all levels of organizational leadership and management and a Ted-talks panel discussion with recognized community nonprofit leaders to find out what works and why. Early-bird registration per person on or before April 14 is $45 for St. Mary’s County and Charles County nonprofits and/or residents, $65 for nonprofits and residents from other counties. Rates per person after April 14 are $55 for St. Mary’s County and Charles County nonprofits and/or residents, $75 for nonprofits and residents from other counties. Contact Cara Fogarty at cfogarty@csmd.edu, 301-659-3182; Harriet Yaffe at hyaffe@csmd.edu, 240-725-5432.

For more about the College of Southern Maryland, visit its Leader member page.