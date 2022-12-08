Music for the Holidays at SMCM

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Thursday, December 8, 2022

The Alumni Association of St. Mary’s College of Maryland will present two holiday entertainment events. The Patuxent Partnership is helping to promote these concerts.

New York Voices Holiday Concert will be held at 7pm Friday, December 9, at the college’s Nancy R. and Norton T. Dodge Performing Arts Center at 47855 College Drive in St. Mary’s City. Founded in the mid-1980s, the ensemble’s jazzy take on holiday favorites is sure to entertain audience members of all ages. Tickets are $22 per person and are available through Eventbrite here.

Sondheim for the Holidays will be offered from 2:30 to 4pm Sunday, December 18. Tony-nominated Broadway star Melissa Errico headlines this special holiday performance. Also featured will be pianist Randy Waldman (Barbara Streisand’s pianist and conductor for 35 years), trumpeter Nathaniel Silberschlag (principal horn of the Cleveland Orchestra), and professor Jeffrey Silberschlag (music director and trumpeter). Tickets benefit the Chesapeake Orchestra, a 501(c)3 organization. Reserve tickets here.