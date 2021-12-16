Museum Names New Executive Director

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, December 16, 2021

Scott Gray has been named the new executive director of the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum Association.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome Dr. Gray to the museum,” said George Hill, president of the board of directors. “As our new executive director, he combines just the right mix of education, experience, and vision to allow us to both set and accomplish goals. Additionally, his experience with tourism will bring heightened emphasis to our role as the Visitor Center for St. Mary’s County and enable us to more effectively reach out to our community. I look forward to working with Dr. Gray to continue to improve our museum.”

Relocating from Los Angeles, CA, Mr. Gray has an extensive background in managing nonprofit organizations, making him more than qualified for the position. He received his doctorate in education and organizational leadership from the Pepperdine University Graduate School of Education and Psychology. Since then, he has worked leading struggling museums into prosperity and headlining several nonprofit organizations.

“The museum has unique collections, a wonderful facility, an outstanding team, and solid leadership,” Mr. Gray said. “It is a privilege to be here, and I hope that my experience will help Pax River achieve its full potential as one of the great aviation museums.”

This recent change in command has come at a time of great importance at the museum.

Over the past few weeks, the exhibits team has worked tirelessly on the newly unveiled Women in Aviation display, which is now open to the public. And with many more projects on the horizon, like the restoration and installation of the mural saved from the now-demolished Naval Air Station Officer’s Club, the museum will be continuing its work to support our mission statement to preserve, educate, and inspire.

The Patuxent River Naval Air Museum Association is confident that with Mr. Gray serving as the executive director, the museum will meet future goals and continue to grow as an organization.

Current hours of operation at the museum are 10 am to 5 pm Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 pm Sundays.

For more information, visit the museum’s website.