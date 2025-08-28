Multi-Robot Autonomy Topic for Evening@SMART

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Thursday, August 28, 2025 · Leave a Comment

Join the University of Maryland MATRIX Lab for an Evening@SMART. The event will be held Wednesday, September 3, 2025 from 5 to 7pm with Dr. Pratap Tokekar presenting “Reliable Learning for Multi-Robot Autonomy.” The Patuxent Partnership is helping to publicize the event.

Dr. Tokekar is an associate professor in the Department of Computer Science at the University of Maryland, College Park.

The talk will be held at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland’s SMART Building at 44219 Airport Road in California.

As artificial intelligence becomes a core ingredient in real-world decision-making, a central question emerges: how do we make AI-driven systems not just intelligent, but reliable? This challenge is especially urgent in robotics, where autonomous agents interact with the physical world—and with each other. In the talk, Dr. Tokekar will share how his group is tackling this problem by combining classical and learning-based methods to build multi-robot systems that can scale and adapt without sacrificing robustness.

Register for the event here.

About the Series

Autonomy and autonomous systems are critical to our future, not only in defense and industry, but in our everyday lives. The technologies that contribute to these capabilities and systems run the gamut–AI, machine learning, algorithms, materials science, physics, electronics, computer science and engineering, aerospace, mechanical, cybersecurity. While we may be familiar with uncrewed systems, remote operations and automation, autonomy takes us to the next level of capability… and requires the next level of trust in them. How do we bring this all together?

Evening@SMART is a periodic series focused on bringing together thought and action leaders in government, industry, and academia to share valuable perspectives on these and many more current technical topics. Dynamic presentations from prominent experts and stimulating discussions around cutting-edge topics aim to advance research and innovation and promote interdisciplinary collaboration. It is designed to spark growth through fostering dialogue and creating connections.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

SoMD 2030 is focused on building a STEM pipeline, increasing career opportunities. This collaborative effort is funded by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aviation Division. The Patuxent Partnership is accomplishing the work under an agreement with NAWCAD, working with St. Mary’s College of Maryland, College of Southern Maryland, area public school systems, as well as other schools, industry, and NAWCAD. SoMD 2030 connects talented students with paid apprenticeships and internships.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.