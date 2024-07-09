‘Much Ado About Nothing’ Comes to HSMC

The Newtowne Players will present “Much Ado About Nothing” from August 8 – 17, 2024, at Shakespeare in the City at Historic St. Mary’s City.

The play by William Shakespeare has been adapted by Jenny Meisinger.

Step into the sunlit courtyards of Messina, where Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” weaves a tapestry of laughter, romance, and delightful deception. Join the quick-witted Beatrice and charming Benedick as they engage in a battle of wits that conceals a hidden passion, while the sweet Hero and valiant Claudio navigate the unpredictable twists of love.

A tale of mistaken identities and clever schemes unfolds against the backdrop of a picturesque Renaissance setting, where every word is a dance and every glance a secret. As the characters navigate the unpredictable terrain of love, the audience is treated to an evening of infectious mirth and timeless storytelling. Don’t miss the chance to experience the magic of Shakespeare’s comedic masterpiece – a delightful journey into the heart of love, laughter, and the artful complexities of human connection.​

The cast was announced in April.

BEATRICE – Jenny Meisinger

BENEDICK – Aaron Meisinger

HERO – Allie Latham

CLAUDIO – Noah Foster

ANTONIA – Brittany Riddle

LEONATO – Michael Waters

DON PEDRO – William Frech

DONNA GIANNA – Mallory Green

CONSTANCE – Kate Larson

BORACHIO – Rachel Fusco

MARGARET – Camilla Rodgers

DOGBERRY – Levi Shaw

VERGES – Alex Waters

FRIAR FRANCIS – Tracy Labrie

CHORUS – Elinor Belcher, Katie Labrie, Fi Meisinger, Lila Meisinger, Leilani Rankin

The production team includes Sharol Buck​, producer; Beth Sanford, director; Rebecca Waters, assistant director; Jen “Oggy” Ogborne, stage manager; and Joy Belcher, assistant stage manager.

​Show times August 8 – 17 will be 7:30pm Thursdays-Saturdays.

Adults $20; special discount groups $17; children 6-11 $15; and younger than 5 free. (This play is not recommended for young children.)