MPT Chesapeake Program Shot Partially in Piney Point

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, April 16, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Maryland Public Television will celebrate the Chesapeake Bay region April 18-24 during the annual Chesapeake Bay Week, a slate of programs and documentaries highlighting the importance and fragility of the nation’s largest estuary.

The cornerstone of this year’s Chesapeake Bay Week is the premiere of “Creatures of the Chesapeake” at 8 pm Tuesday, April 20. This special program, which was shot partially at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Piney Point Aquaculture Center, uses macro photography to provide an up-close look at some of the bay’s most iconic and unusual species.

Other Chesapeake Bay Week programs include “Eatin’ Crabcakes: The Best I Ever Had” 6 pm April 18; “Eatin’ the Chesapeake: The Five Feasts” 6:30 pm April 18; “Eatin’ Oysters: Chesapeake Style” 7 pm April 18; “The Chesapeake Bay Summit 2021” at 8 pm April 21; “Power of the Paddle” (Witness one man’s voyage across the length of the Chesapeake Bay on a standup paddleboard in an effort to raise money for oyster restoration) 9 pm April 21.

