Caroline V. Morton, a Marine Science major from Mechanicsville, Maryland and graduate of Chopticon High School, has made the President’s List at Coastal Carolina University for the Fall 2012 term.

To qualify for the President’s List, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average. All students must be enrolled full time.

Coastal Carolina University is a dynamic, public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, just minutes from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. CCU offers baccalaureate programs in 56 major fields of study, including acclaimed programs in marine science, resort tourism and professional golf management. Graduate programs include an MBA as well as master’s degree programs in education, writing and coastal marine and wetland studies.

More than 9,000 CCU students from across the country and the world interact with a world-class faculty, and enjoy a nationally competitive NCAA I athletic program, an inspiring cultural calendar, and a tradition of community interaction fueled by more than 120 student clubs and organizations. The University’s many international partnerships make it possible for students to study in places such as Australia, China, Costa Rica, Ecuador, England, Greece, France, Germany, Japan and Spain.

