Morning Coffee: Pax River wants your opinion
By Pax River Public Affairs
The Navy needs your help. The NAVAIR Ranges Sustainability Office at NAS Patuxent River has commissioned an awareness survey for residents of the Southern Maryland Tri-County area.
The study will measure how informed residents are about operations at Pax River and will examine how the NAVAIR Ranges Sustainability Office can improve community outreach. The Sustainability Office works to educate the public about the flying mission of Pax River and how the base impacts the Tri-County Southern Maryland area.
The survey does not require previous knowledge of Pax River and only takes about five minutes to complete. The RSO hopes this assessment will help the Navy learn more about its outreach efforts.
To take the anonymous internet survey, log onto www.PaxRiverSurvey.com. Residents can call the NAVAIR Ranges Sustainability Office at 301-757-1725 to request a paper copy of the survey if needed.
And now back to our regularly scheduled roundup of news from Pax River, NAVAIR, the Pentagon and beyond:
I tried to take the survey but the message I got said it’s “closed” so… is it?