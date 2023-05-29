Morning Coffee Off the Burner Today

Posted by Java Joe on Monday, May 29, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is off the burner today, Memorial Day. Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. We’ll be back Tuesday, May 30, 2023, with the same morning updates you’ve come to expect.

Photo caption: ANC Facilities Maintenance employees hang US flags in the Memorial Amphitheater in preparation for Memorial Day, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA, May 23, 2022. (US Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser)

Two major annual remembrance ceremonies take place at Arlington National Cemetery’s Memorial Amphitheater, on Memorial Day (last Monday of May) and Veterans Day (November 11), according to the cemetery’s website. Some 5,000 visitors attend each of these national ceremonies, which are sponsored by the US Army Military District of Washington.

Numerous military and government organizations also conduct annual memorial services at the cemetery. All ceremonies and special events are free and open to the public.

In Lexington Park, join the Pax River Naval Air Museum at 10am Monday, May 29, for its annual Memorial Day Service in the Test & Evaluation Hall. The event is to honor those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Sign up for Morning Coffee to be delivered to your inbox Monday through Thursday. Stay ahead of the curve with news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

