Confederate Sculpture Returns to Arlington

Arlington National Cemetery’s Confederate Memorial, shown here July 2020, was removed in December 2023 but will be restored in coming weeks. (Elizabeth Fraser/Arlington National Cemetery)

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued an emergency directive Thursday instructing agencies to take immediate action to remediate a vulnerability in hybrid Microsoft Exchange environments. The vulnerability allows hackers to deploy a series of techniques that enable compromise of on-premises versions of Active Directory, the Microsoft tool suite that centralizes the management of users, computers and other resources across an organization’s network, reports NextGov/FCW.

A sergeant shot five soldiers Wednesday at Fort Stewart, GA, one of the country’s largest Army bases before he was quickly tackled by other Fort Stewart troops and arrested, reports Military Times. The shooter, SGT Quornelius Radford, 28, used a personal handgun, not a military firearm. The injured soldiers are stable and expected to recover. ArmySec Dan Driscoll commended six soldiers at Fort Stewart, for their heroic actions, reports Military.com. Recognized were Master SGT Justin Thomas, who helped restrain the shooter; 1st SGT Joshua Arnold, who administered emergency aid and helped with evacuating wounded personnel to medical facilities; Staff SGT Melissa Taylor, who secured the scene to stabilize wounded soldiers for transport; SGT Aaron Turner, played a central role in subduing the shooter; and two combat medics: Staff SGT Robert Pacheco and SGT Eve Rodarte, who provided critical medical care to the injured, directly contributed to the survival of all those wounded.

The Air Force said last week it would deny all transgender service members who have served between 15 and 18 years the option to retire early and would instead separate them without retirement benefits, reports Military.com. The move means that transgender service members will now be faced with the choice of either taking a lump-sum separation payment offered to junior troops or be removed from the service.

Ocean City has jumped on the Environmental Protection Agency’s recent challenge to Maryland’s approval of the US Wind project planned off the city’s shore. Maryland Matters reports, the construction of 121 wind turbines about 10 miles off the Delmarva coast has been in a long-running battle. The project has the backing of the Moore administration and the Biden administration had granted a key federal permit. Opponents include some leaders in tourism-dependent Ocean City, who fear the distant turbine towers will harm the beach view.

President Trump also opposes wind and solar electricity and his abrupt termination of tax credits for clean energy projects have states scrambling to get pending projects off the ground before the tax credits expire. The tax credits were the linchpin for countless states’ wind and solar projects, says Maryland Matters. Renewable energy advocates in those states say the loss of the tax credits could mean higher utility bills.

Contracts:

M.C. Dean Inc., Tysons, Virginia, is awarded a $15,566,212 firm-fixed-price contract for the construction of a secure working area in the renovated P-8A operations & fleet support facilities at Keflavik Air Station, Iceland. Work will be performed in Keflavik, Iceland and is expected to be completed by October 2027. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $15,566,212 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Solicitation Module in the Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment, with four proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Europe Africa Central, Naples, Italy, is the contracting activity (N33191-25-C-6008).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Mission Systems Sector, Linthicum Heights, Maryland, is awarded a $18,537,253 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to the previously awarded contract (N00024-22-C-5520) to exercise an option for design agent engineering of Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program Block 3 systems. Work will be performed in Baltimore, Maryland (55%); Tampa, Florida (6%); Andover, Massachusetts (5%); Chelmsford, Massachusetts (4%); Rochester, New York (3%); San Diego, California (3%); Los Angeles, California (2%); Winona, Minnesota (2%); Stafford Springs, Connecticut (2%); Glendale, Arizona (1%); Nashua, New Hampshire (1%); Elk Grove Village, Illinois (1%); White Marsh, Maryland (1%); Tucson, Arizona (1%); Chandler, Arizona (1%); Washington, North Carolina (1%); Woodridge, Illinois (1%); Richardson, Texas (1%); Minneapolis, Minnesota (1%); El Cajon, California (1%); Hiawatha, Iowa (1%); Littleton, Colorado (1%); Glendale, California (1%); and miscellaneous locations – each less than 1% (4%), and is expected to be completed by August 2026. Fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,725,263 (36%); fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,080,909 (64%); and fiscal 2025 research, development, testing and evaluation funds in the amount of $14,029 (<1%), will be obligated at time of award. The $3,080,909 (64%), fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds are expiring funds and will be invoking the 10 U.S. Code 3133 Authority. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Bristol Design Build Services LLC, Anchorage, Alaska (N69450-21-D-0064); HGL Construction Inc., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (N69450-21-D-0065); Klutina River Contractors, Irvine, California (N69450-21-D-0066); PacWest-Korte JV, Temecula, California (N69450-21-D-0067); The Clement Group LLC, Montgomery, Alabama (N69450-21-D-0068); VHB LLC, Boyds, Maryland (N69450-21-D-0069); Walga Ross Group 3 JV, Joplin, Missouri (N69450-21-D-0070); EMR Inc., Niceville, Florida (N69450-22-D-0025); and Tybe-Garney Federal JV LLC, Newbern, Tennessee (N69450-22-D-0026), are awarded a combined-maximum-value $58,000,000 firm-fixed-price modification to increase the capacity of their respective, previously-awarded contracts for general building type projects. Award of this modification brings the total cumulative value for all nine contracts combined to $307,000,000. Work will be performed in Florida (67%) and Tennessee (33%) and is expected to be completed by September 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Marinette Marine Corp., Marinette, Wisconsin, is awarded a $43,114,274 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-20-C-2300) to exercise the option and provide funding for engineering and class design support for the Constellation-class Guided Missile Frigate. Work will be performed in Camden, New Jersey (42%); Arlington, Virginia (30%); Millersville, Maryland (9%); Marinette, Wisconsin (5%); Annapolis, Maryland (2%); Hanover, Maryland (2%); Walpole, Massachusetts (1%); Mobile, Alabama (1%); Evans, Georgia (1%); Segrate, Italy (1%); Rome, Italy (1%); Mathews, Louisiana (1%); Hauppauge, New York (1%); Columbus, Ohio (1%); Allentown, Pennsylvania (1%); and Arvonia, Virginia (1%), and is expected to be completed by August 2026. Fiscal 2025 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,500,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

CACI, Inc. – Federal, Chantilly, Virginia, is being awarded a $62,490,208 modification (P00020) to a previously awarded indefinite delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (M67854-19-D-7614). This modification will increase the contract ceiling amount by $62,490,208 from $249,960,831 to $312,451,039. This increase will allow continued Post Deployment System support services including service management, service operations; production and pre-production system sustainment; solution development environment; enterprise training and training devices; product lifecycle support; and service transition for change requests, engineering change proposals, and reduction of reports, interfaces, customizations, and extensions; and potential tasks to support Global Combat Support System – Marine Corps future initiatives under the existing contract. The current ordering period of the contract ends Dec. 25, 2026. Work will be performed in Stafford, Virginia (90%); Kansas City, Missouri (5%); and other locations (5%), and is expected to be complete in December 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This action was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-19-D-7614).

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $276,131,707 cost-plus- incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-24-C-2106) for additional advance planning effort and long-lead-time material required for the accomplishment of the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Refueling Complex Overhaul. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by September 2026. Fiscal 2025 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $65,000,000 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Akima Facilities Operations LLC, Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a $23,034,485 modification (P00129) to contract W52P1J-20-F-0137 for maintenance, transportation, and supply services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $23,034,485. Work will be performed in Fort Hood, Texas, with an estimated completion date of July 9, 2026. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $2,866,921 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

CACI NSS LLC, Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $43,202,330 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed fee, and cost-reimbursable no fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the sustainment and modernization of the Integrated Broadcast Services Network Services (IBS-NS) system. This contract provides for the sustainment of the IBS-NS fielded systems as well as procurement, development, and modification of this system. Work will be performed at multiple locations inside and outside of the contiguous U.S., and is expected to be complete by August 19, 2028. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales to the United Kingdom and Canada. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,643,185 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8555-25-D-B001).

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, is being awarded a $105,545,414 single-award, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the provision of operational readiness research support services to include investigative studies that involve planning, coordinating, designing, and executing experimental protocols in support of the Naval Health Research Center. The contract will include a 60-month ordering period with no options. Work will begin in September 2025 and is expected to be completed by September 2030. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (80%), and Reston, Virginia (20%). Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the contract’s minimum amount of $1,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Subsequent task orders under the resultant contract will be funded with appropriate fiscal research, development, test and evaluation funds (Navy). The requirement was competitively procured through the system for award management (SAM.gov) as unrestricted, competitive procurement with two offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00189-25-DZ021).