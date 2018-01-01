Morning Coffee Is Off the Burner

Posted by Java Joe on Monday, January 1, 2018

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 1, 2017) Sailors and guests watch New Year’s Day fireworks on the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). As the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Abbate/Released)

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. We’ll be back Jan. 2, 2018, with the same morning updates you’ve come to expect. Meanwhile, have a safe and happy New Year.