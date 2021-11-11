Morning Coffee Is Off the Burner

Posted by Java Joe on Thursday, November 11, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

Morning Coffee is off the burner for the Veterans Day holiday.

We will be percolating again Monday, November 15, 2021.

In the photograph above:

Air Force Honor Guard members carry the remains of retired Col. Richard E. Cole and the US flag during his interment, Sept. 7, 2021, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, Texas. Cole’s decorations include the Distinguished Flying Cross with two oak leaf clusters, Air Medal with one oak leaf cluster, Bronze Star Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, and Chinese Army, Navy Air Corps Medal, Class A, First Grade. All Doolittle Raiders were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in May 2014. (US Air Force photo by Tristin English)