Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Greater Baden Medical Services, in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Health Department, is expanding hours for primary care services at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub in Lexington Park, MD.

Community members 14 and older may now receive primary care services on the following days and hours, by appointment:

Monday (8am – 4pm)

Wednesday (8am – 4pm)

Thursday (8am – 4pm)

Primary care health services include routine preventative care, immunizations, health screenings, and diagnosis/treatment. Greater Baden Medical Services is a Federally Qualified Health Center that operates community-based health clinics in Maryland. Greater Baden accepts private insurance, Medicaid, Medicare and offers a sliding fee scale for those who do not have health insurance.

Appointments can be made by calling 301-888-2233 during regular business hours.

The Health Hub, at 21625 Great Mills Road, serves as a vital link to community support and critical mental and physical health services.

The facility offers a range of services including harm reduction, youth mentoring, crisis stabilization, jail diversion programs for substance use treatment and recovery, and primary care medical services. Other services offered include expungement clinics, harm reduction, medical respite, and reiki.

Here are some other services:

Literacy Council of St. Mary’s and the St. Mary’s County Health Department have an adult education tutor match program at the Health Hub. The program is held every Tuesday from noon to 2pm.

The Literacy Council provides one-on-one tutoring and customized learning opportunities for adults. Its mission is to develop community relationships and workplace readiness by working one-on-one with adults to achieve their self-identified learning goals. Tutors are trained and matched with students to support learning English for speakers of other languages and advancing academics at all levels, including GED preparation and skills for successful career paths. The Literacy Council is currently recruiting tutors to serve Health Hub clients.

To apply to be a tutor or a student, call 301-863-4847 or email [email protected].

Divine Dimensions offers reiki sessions. Sessions will be offered, free of charge, to the community by appointment only on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11am to 3pm.

St. Mary’s County residents can schedule an appointment at 301-904-8949.



Reiki is a complementary health approach that reduces stress and promotes relaxation through a gentle, non-invasive technique. Reiki practitioners place their hands lightly on or just above their patient, with the goal of directing energy to alleviate tension and help facilitate healing. Reiki can complement other forms of medical and therapeutic treatments.

Free legal help is provided by Williams, McClernan, and Stack LLC to those seeking expungements of certain types of criminal records as allowable by Maryland law. Expungement clinics are held on the first Tuesday of every month.

Maryland Department of Labor provides employment services on the second Wednesday of every month. These services include career counseling, resume assistance, and professional skills workshops.

Schedule an appointment for a legal clinic at 301-904-8949 or [email protected].

Birth and Death Certificate Process Changes at Health Department

Due to statewide system changes implemented by the state health department’s vital records office, the St. Mary’s County Health Department is updating its local process for obtaining vital records (birth and death certificates).

Community members are now strongly encouraged to make an appointment for requesting copies of birth or death certificates from the local health department. Walk-in customers without appointments may have longer wait times. To schedule an appointment, call 301-475-4330.

If a vital record needs a correction or update, community members will now need to contact the state health department’s Division of Vital Records in Baltimore at 410-764-3052 or 410-764-3090. Local health department staff will no longer be able to correct information on birth or death certificates.

To learn more about obtaining a vital record from the SMCHD, including document requirements, fees, and application downloads, click here.