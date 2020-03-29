More Cases of COVID-19 in St. Mary’s; 2 at Vets Home

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, March 29, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County Health Department has confirmed that two additional St. Mary’s residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. One is a man in his 50s whose method of exposure is likely international travel and another is a man in his 70s whose method of exposure is still being determined.

SMCHD is currently conducting an investigation into potential exposure to other community members.

The health department also confirmed that two residents at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home tested positive.

“Both residents are in stable condition,” said Sharon Murphy, director of the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. “We are making every effort to take care of them and keep our other residents safe.”

“With the Maryland Department of Health, in tandem with the St. Mary’s County Health Department, working with HMR Inc., the contractor at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, I have every confidence that we will arrest and eradicate that which has invaded our Home,” said George Owings, secretary of Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs.

“Charlotte Hall Veterans Home has implemented significant protocols over the past several weeks to protect their residents and prepare for the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer. “They are ready to respond immediately with additional measures to contain infection and protect all their valued residents.”

The number of confirmed cases in St. Mary’s County is 10. Charles County reports a total of 28 cases; Calvert County, 10.

A hotline is open for St. Mary’s County residents needing more information about COVID-19. Community members can call 301-475-4911 Monday through Saturday from 8 am to 5 pm to speak with staff to obtain information about the disease or for answers to general questions. Language interpretation services are available.

In other news, state officials Saturday night, in coordination with the Carroll County Health Department, announced an outbreak of COVID-19 at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy, MD, where 66 residents tested positive, with 11 currently hospitalized.

The Maryland Department of Health announced five additional deaths as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the state’s total to 10 deaths, as of Saturday evening.