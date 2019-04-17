Mitchell Levy to Help Lead Academic Affairs

Dr. Mitchell Levy has been appointed to the position of associate vice president of academic affairs at the College of Southern Maryland.

Bringing more than 36 years of experience in higher education to the post, Dr. Levy will oversee instruction on all campuses and online, so that CSM can meet every student’s needs for developmental skills, general education knowledge, employment-related needs, specialized study, and skills for lifelong learning.

“I have always considered myself an advocate dedicated to helping students transform the trajectory of their families and communities,” said Dr. Levy, who joined the CSM team March 4. “It has been great getting to know CSM’s talent staff and the students these last several weeks, and it is very clear to me that we all share the same goals for student success.”

“His experience and commitment to students has been apparent throughout his career and we hope to tap into that expertise at CSM,” said CSM Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Eileen Abel in a news release from the college. “On top of that he is humble and has a great sense of humor.”

Dr. Levy has held the positions of vice president of branch campus management, vice president of student affairs, vice president of enrollment management, campus dean, dean of students and executive director of counseling, advising and academic support within academic affairs. He has also worked as the chair of freshman seminar courses and bridge programs, director of advising, director of counseling, director of disability support services, grant author and community development advocate, to name a few. He has worked at five different community colleges and Hispanic Serving Institutions including Atlantic Cape Community College, Long Island University, LaGuardia Community College, and Suffolk County Community College.

As a professor at Fordham University and then associate professor for Long Island University, Dr. Levy presented nearly 100 graduate courses in mental health and school counseling and more than 40 undergraduate psychology courses. He is on the editorial boards of the Journal of Behavioral Intervention Teams, NASPA Student Affairs Partnering with Academic Affairs professional newsletter, Synergy, and has published a number of articles, chapters, case studies, and books that address emerging issues in higher education.

Dr. Levy, who has a doctorate in counseling psychology and human systems from Florida State University, earned his master’s degree in education and a bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology from Boston University. He and his wife Marcy have a son Daniel who lives in Washington, DC.

