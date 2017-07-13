Might Robot Warships Trump 355 Ships?

NavSec nominee Richard Spencer downplayed the call for a 355-ship Navy during a bipartisan lovefest confirmation hearing, reports Breaking Defense. He suggested robots at sea as possibly giving more yield in capability over capacity.

President Trump’s Navy secretary nominee also said he is “totally aware” of the threat posed by climate change, reports The Hill, and quotes his remarks to the Senate Armed Services Committee, “The Navy is totally aware of rising water issues, storm issues, etc.” And furthermore, still from The Hill, the nominee is open to another round of base closures and allowing women to serve in all combat roles.

The Verve reports on Net Neutrality Day of Action, as Wednesday was dubbed by some of the world’s biggest Internet companies and activist groups opposed to the FCC’s proposed rollback of net neutrality protections which assure equal access to the Internet and its content as is the current set-up.

Budget uncertainty continues as the Census pares back its 2018 final testing in preparation of the 2020 Census, reports FCW. Already some new methodologies anticipated to deploy for the 2020 count have been abandoned returning to existing technology and methodologies.

China sends troops to its first overseas naval base in Djibouti, reports South China Morning Post about the “logistics facility” built last year in the Horn of Africa to resupply naval vessels involved in peacekeeping and humanitarian missions off the coasts of Yemen and Somalia.

Japan Times reports the US Navy temporarily relieved, for medical reasons, the commander of the destroyer that collided with a container vessel killing seven American sailors. Six investigations have been launched, none yet assigning blame for the collision.

Breaking Defense reports the UK, Norway, and US signed an agreement to work together on anti-submarine warfare in the North Atlantic. This will leverage the joint acquisition of the P-8 aircraft.

The Navy is eliminating seven shipboard collateral duties, effective immediately, reports Navy Times. Top brass explains the action as refocusing on eliminating unnecessary tasks of sailors.

Contracts:

