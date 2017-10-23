Mielcarek Added to Walden Staff

Walden Behavioral Health has announced that a new person has been added to its staff as the organization works to fight the opioid epidemic. Barbara Mielcarek has been hired as Walden’s psychiatric nurse practitioner.

As communities begin to face the opioid epidemic that has been sweeping the country, they are also facing increased demands for prevention and substance use disorder services. According to a news release from Walden, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that:

Heroin use by young adults more than doubled in the past decade.

More than 90 percent of heroin users also use other drugs.

45 percent of heroin users also are addicted to prescription painkillers.

Prescription opioid drug overdoses increased by 300 percent in three years.

In the fight against this crisis, behavioral health organizations, including Walden, have been using evidence-based practices like medication assisted treatment. Medicines like buprenorphine and methadone have consistently been effective in treatment of opioid use disorder. Extended-release naltrexone has recently also been approved for treatment of opioid dependence and shows evidence of being effective.

The medication naloxone also has been an important component of local efforts to combat opioid overdose and death. Increasing access to medications and services is critical to showing this traffic epidemic.

Ms. Mielcarek is nationally certified to prescribe psychotropic medication for people 16 and older, and has recently earned certification to prescribe buprenorphine (Suboxone) for opioid use disorder. She has extensive experience working in Southern Maryland with behavioral health and nursing facilities.

Originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Ms. Mielcarek has lived in St. Mary’s County more than 30 years and is looking forward to the opportunity to meet new people and support the community in her new position.

Walden has been successful starting the MAT process while clients are in residential treatment at the facility, where they can receive medically monitored detoxification. Walden tells clients the benefits of MAT, different MAT options, and developing plans to start Vivitrol (oral naltrexone) in residential treatment. The group is starting anti-craving medications while in treatment, which increases the chances of clients continuing to stay sober in early recovery.

MAT is one of the most effective forms of therapy for substance use disorders but is widely misunderstood. One myth is that MAT trades one addiction for another. In fact, MAT bridges the behavioral and biological components of addiction. Research shows that a combination of medication and behavioral therapies can treat SUDs and help sustain recovery.

Also, MAT is not only for the short term. Patients who use it for one to two years have the best rates of long term success.

Every patient has different needs. MAT considers a multitude of different medical options, which can be tailored to fit the unique needs of the patient.

MAT is based on evidence and is the recommended course of treatment for addiction to opioids. American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry, National Institute on Drug Abuse, American Medical Association, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration, National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other agencies emphasize MAT as first line treatment.

