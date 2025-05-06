Mental Health & Wellness Fair May 10

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 · Leave a Comment

St. Mary’s County Public Schools in partnership with the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership will hold a Mental Health & Wellness Fair from 10:30am to 2:30pm Saturday, May 10, in Leonardtown. Families are encouraged to attend to meet with mental and behavioral health providers, interact with therapy animals, and participate in mini-educational workshops.

The fair will be held at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career & Technology Center on Route 5 in Leonardtown.

Featured speakers include the SAGE Wellness Group and St. Joseph’s Villa.

Free shuttles will be provided from Lexington Park Elementary, Carver Elementary, and Greenview Knolls Elementary. See the shuttle schedule here, provided by Swann transportation.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor, please fill out this form. Vendors are expected to set up at 8:30am and are invited to attend a special keynote session from 9 to 10am which is exclusively for vendors and volunteers.