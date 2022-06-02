Men’s Health Day Event Set June 4

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, June 2, 2022

The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services will hold the first Men’s Health Day on Saturday, June 4.

Commemorating June as National Men’s Health Month, the event will be held at the Garvey Senior Activity Center at 23630 Hayden Farm Lane in Leonardtown from 9 am to 1 pm. Doors open at 8 am.

Joining this inaugural event will be guest speakers Dr. Adam Splaver, speaking about heart health, and Dr. Tushar Samdani, speaking about the importance of a healthy colon and rectal health.

Along with guest speakers, Men’s Health Day will feature informational displays, health screenings, and lunch provided by Mission BBQ.

Pre-registration for this event is strongly encouraged. Register here.

For more information, contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 1073, or [email protected].