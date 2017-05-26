Memorial Day Closings

In observance of Memorial Day, the College of Southern Maryland will be closed Saturday, May 27, through Monday, May 29. The college will resume normal operations Tuesday, May 30.

In addition, starting May 26 and continuing every Friday in July except for July 7, all CSM campuses will observe early closing for the college’s Code Green Friday initiative. To decrease energy costs during summer months, CSM will close most buildings on Fridays at 1:30 pm. However, the Children’s Learning Center and Kids’ and Teen College and Public Safety hours and services will not be affected, with these services and classes to be held according to their normal schedules.

During Code Green Fridays, the fitness centers and pools remain open until 5 pm at the La Plata and Leonardtown campuses. The Prince Frederick Campus operating hours stay the same over the summer. For Memorial Day weekend, all fitness facilities follow the college schedule and are closed.

Access to online services, including registration, is available through myCSMD services at the website linked to above. For a complete summer academic calendar for the college, click here.

For more about the College of Southern Maryland, visit its Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Government Operations for Memorial Day

All St. Mary’s County government administrative offices will be closed on Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day. Administrative offices will reopen Tuesday, May 30.

The St. Andrew’s Landfill, six convenience centers and St. Mary’s Transit System will be closed Monday, May 29. The convenience centers and STS will be open and operate under normal business hours Sunday, May 28, and Tuesday, May 30. The St. Andrew’s Landfill will be open for normal business hours Saturday, May 27, but will be closed Sunday and Monday, May 28 and 29. The landfill will reopen Tuesday, May 30.

The three branches of the St. Mary’s County Library will be closed Monday, May 29, for Memorial Day. All libraries will reopen Tuesday, May 30.

The Loffler, Garvey and Northern Senior Activity Centers will be closed Monday, May 29, and there will be no Meals on Wheels deliveries.