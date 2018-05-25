Memorial Day Closings

College of Southern Maryland

The College of Southern Maryland will be closed for Memorial Day Weekend from May 26-28, 2018. All campuses will be closed.

St. Mary’s County Government Operations for Memorial Day

In observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 28, all St. Mary’s County government administrative offices will be closed. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, May 29 at their normal time.

The St. Andrews Landfill, six convenience centers and St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) will be closed on Monday, May 28. The six convenience centers and STS will be open for normal business hours on Sunday, May 27 and Tuesday, May 29. The St. Andrews Landfill (normally closed on Sundays) will also be open on May 26 and reopen Tuesday, May 29.

All three branches of the St. Mary’s County Library (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park) will be closed on Monday, May 28.

All three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern) will be closed on May 28 and there will be no Meals on Wheels deliveries.

The St. Clement’s Island and Piney Point Museums will be open from 10 am to 5 pm each day throughout the holiday weekend.

Loffler Senior Activity Center to be Closed May 25

The Loffler Senior Activity Center at 21905 Chancellor’s Run Road in Great Mills will be closed Friday, May 25, to allow for the steam cleaning of all furniture. All activities and congregate meals will be canceled May 25.

The Department of Aging and Human Services invites individuals wishing to participate in activities or congregate meals, to come to the Garvey Senior Activity Center in Leonardtown or Northern Senior Activity Center in Charlotte Hall. Both facilities will be open from 8 am to 4:30 pm.

Home-delivered meals from the Loffler Senior Activity Center will be unaffected by the closure.

All Senior Activity Centers will be closed Monday, May 28 for Memorial Day. The Loffler Senior Activity Center will re-open on Tuesday, May 29, at 8 am.

For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. *1658, or visit the county’s website.