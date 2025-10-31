Melville New St. Mary’s EMS Medical Director

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, October 31, 2025 · Leave a Comment

Dr. Kraig Melville has been hired to be the new jurisdictional medical director who will provide medical oversight for St. Mary’s County’s Emergency Medical Services operational program.

He will advise on EMS protocols, training, operations, and quality improvement initiatives across the county’s emergency response system.

Dr. Melville trained in emergency medicine at the University of Cincinnati. He has practiced as an emergency medicine physician for more than three decades and chaired two emergency departments. His professional interests span EMS, cardiology, toxicology, and pediatrics.

Over the course of his career, Dr. Melville has authored several professional publications and demonstrated a commitment to improving patient outcomes through clinician training.

“I’m honored to join this talented group of EMS professionals,” Dr. Melville said. “Together, we’ll continue advancing emergency care and making a real difference for the people of St. Mary’s County.”

He resides in Anne Arundel County with his wife, also an emergency medicine physician, along with their two daughters, two dogs, and four cats. In his free time, he enjoys hiking, fishing, exploring national parks, and watching football.