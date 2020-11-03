MeetUp Topic: Winning SBIR/STTR Proposal Strategies

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 · Leave a Comment

“Winning SBIR/STTR Proposal Strategies – Taking Technologies to Market” is the topic of a Thursday, November 5, webinar from 8:30 to 10 am. The Patuxent Partnership is helping to publicize the event.

The MeetUp is for anyone who is:

Interested in seeking funding to develop their product

Generally interested in how the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs work

Curious about partnering with the federal government

The Small Business Innovation Research program and the Small Business Technology Transfer program provide opportunities for businesses to engage in federal R&D and – with the right information and a solid strategy – offer a tool for funding product development. Whether you’ve invested the time and effort to engage with federal agencies through these programs in the past, have never heard of them, or have been reluctant to try, they will discuss successful approaches to engaging with potential partners.

The session will cover:

Basic information about SBIRs and STTRs

Agencies that offer these programs

Choosing the right topic/agency

Forming strategic alliances

Guests for the event have deep expertise writing and supporting the development of successful SBIR/STTR proposals for a variety of federal agencies.

Brandon Mason , Small Business Development Center Consultant

, Small Business Development Center Consultant Ron Kaese, TEDCO, Director of Federal Programs

There will be time for Q&A, so bring questions and curiosity.

The MeetUp will be taped. By joining, attendees consent to their image and/or voice being recorded (they may, of course, block their camera and mute their mic and just join to listen).

After RSVPing here, attendees will be able to view the link to participate in this online discussion.

