MedStar’s East Run Celebrates 1st Year

Just over a year ago, MedStar Health Primary Care opened its East Run Center on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. The office completed 6,763 patient visits in that first year. New and expanded services are always being offered and in the planning phases for the 45,000-square-foot facility.

For instance, Nurse Practitioner Karla Washington joined providers Fahmi Fahmi, MD; Ili Wathen, PA-C; Temeria Wilcox, CRNP; and Stacia Brandenburg, PA, last fall in the MedStar Health Primary Care Office.

The Veterans Administration will be moving into the third floor of the building. The VA has plans to offer medical care and a clinic for veterans in the location.

Behavioral Health services are provided at the site by Axis Health with John McGraw, MD, seeing patients at East Run.

A grant for $150,000 from the Maryland Health Resources Commission has been awarded to help with the costs of providing dental care at the site. Services are expected to be offered later this year.

The St. Mary’s County Public Schools will be using the large meeting room in the facility as a site for alternative learning and training opportunities.

New classes and support groups are being offered at the center all the time, like a new infant loss support group, which started in March, and a one-day parents-to-be workshop that is provided through Health Connections.

The Laboratory Center at East Run is located at 45870 East Run Drive in Lexington Park. The phone number for the center is 240-895-8618. Hours are 7 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday, closed daily from noon to 12:45 pm.

