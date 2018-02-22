MedStar Offers Women’s Wellness Day

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown is celebrating more than 20 years of offering excellent women’s wellness with the annual Delicados Women’s Wellness Day.

Set for Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, starting at 8:30 am and ending at 2:30 pm, the event will offer a single place for women to find the information they need for health and wellness. The event will be held at the Loffler Senior Center at 21905 Chancellor’s Run Road in Great Mills.

The day will offer everything from a continental breakfast and lunch to free health screenings to educational presentations on important topics.

Presentations throughout the day will include breast health, misuse of prescription opioids, the importance of exercise, colon cancer, and much more. There will also be displays of information on health and useful educational materials available to attendees.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will be on hand to collect prescription and over-the-counter medications that are no longer needed. This safe disposal program makes it easy to clean out the medicine cabinet without polluting or creating dangerous situations. The collection does not include inhalers, syringes, drugs in aerosol canisters, or chemotherapy medications.

There will be guest speakers from MedStar Primary Care; MedStar Women’s Health; the St. Mary’s County Health Department in Leonardtown; and The Grace Anne Dorney Pulmonary & Cardiac Rehabilitation Center.

Attendance is free, but registration is appreciated. To register, call 301-475-6019.

About MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is a full-service community hospital, delivering state-of-the-art emergency, acute inpatient and outpatient care in Leonardtown. Nestled in a waterside community, MedStar St. Mary’s provides advanced technology with a dedication to excellence in all services provided. The not-for-profit hospital has been named among the nation’s Top 100 Hospitals and is an eight time recipient of the prestigious Delmarva Medicare Excellence Award. In addition, MSMH received the Maryland Performance Excellence award at the Platinum level in 2014 – the highest in the state. The staff is committed to providing quality and compassionate medical care for all patients by coupling innovation with an outstanding team of medical staff members, associates, and volunteers.

For more information and one-click access to a full list of resources available at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, visit its Leader member page.