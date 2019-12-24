MedStar Women’s Health Welcomes New OB/GYN

MedStar Medical Group Women’s Health welcomes Dr. Arthur Greenwood, an obstetrician and gynecologist, to its office.

Formerly known as Southern Maryland Women’s Healthcare, the office is at 41680 Miss Bessie Drive, Suite 102 in Leonardtown, MD. To learn more or to make an appointment, call 301-997-1788.

Dr. Greenwood is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. He received his doctor of medicine degree from the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences.

After a career serving in the US Air Force, Dr. Greenwood comes to Southern Maryland by way of Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, VA, where he was the medical director of OB/GYN services at Langley Women’s Health Clinic working alongside Lauren Ervin, DNP, CNM, certified nurse midwife now also practicing at MMG Women’s Health.

Dr. Greenwood and his wife enjoy taking their daughter to ice skating lessons and competitions, as well as spending time with horses and watching their 6-year-old learn to ride.

“As an obstetrician, I enjoy working closely with expectant patients to learn about their needs and desires for childbirth. I understand the birth process is not about me — it’s a life-changing experience for the parents, and I’m fortunate to be allowed to experience their joy,” Dr. Greenwood said. “Through my work as a gynecologist, it’s very rewarding to work with women to address medical issues they’ve been dealing with for months, even years, and restore them to a normal lifestyle as quickly as possible.”

Dr. Greenwood joins a committed practice caring for women through every stage of life — from pregnancy to menopause and beyond.

The team includes Dr. Lisa Polko, now focusing exclusively on gynecology; midwives committed to “high touch, low intervention” care; and nurse practitioners to address many health needs.

For more information and one-click access to a full list of resources available at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, visit its Leader member page.