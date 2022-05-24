MedStar Unveils SMHC Behavioral Health Unit

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer joined local leaders for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the fully renovated, state-of-the-art behavioral health unit at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center in Clinton.

At the event, Rep. Hoyer delivered remarks focused on the urgent need to address behavioral health challenges in the Fifth District and on his work to secure $925,000 in federal funding for the new health unit in the FY2022 Omnibus Appropriations bill enacted in March 2022.

“Mental health ought to be taken just as seriously as any physical injury or ailment,” said Rep. Hoyer (D-MD). “That is what this new behavioral health unit is all about: treating, caring for, and focusing on the behavioral health needs of our community.”

He said was excited to join the unveiling of the hospital’s new facility. “This pandemic has put a spotlight on the challenges our state confronts in our health care system and that is why I was proud to fight in Congress to deliver results for our frontline workers, hospitals, and patients,” he said.

Earlier this year, Congressman Hoyer secured $925,000 for the new MedStar facility. “I know that this investment will have a positive impact on hundreds of residents in our community. With four new treatment areas and dedicated spaces for examinations and administrative hearings, this facility will enhance patient experience, improve patient outcomes, ensure associates’ safety, and improve behavioral health care broadly,” he said.

The congressman thanked MedStar SMHC President Dr. Stephen T. Michaels, Christine Wray, Prince George County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, state Sen. Michael Jackson, Prince George’s Council Chair Calvin Hawkins, and the many others who helped make the project a success.

“MedStar Health has been busy making tremendous investments to improve health care quality and access for our patients in Prince George’s County and Southern Maryland. We couldn’t be more thankful for the support from Rep. Hoyer and all of our governmental partners,” Dr. Michaels said. “Securing almost $1 million in federal funding for our behavioral health unit renovation project is a remarkable achievement and a wise use of taxpayer money. These upgrades will allow us to provide our behavioral health patients with the best therapeutic experience possible, as we care for them physically, mentally, and emotionally when they need it most.”

