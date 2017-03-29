MedStar St. Mary’s Celebrates Doctors’ Day

Medical staff at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital are getting a little extra attention this week. The hospital is celebrating National Doctors’ Day on Thursday, March 30, 2017.

“Our doctors’ steadfast dedication to their patients and their profession is vital to our community,” said Dr. Stephen Michaels, chief operating officer and chief medical officer of MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, Maryland. “We look forward to this time when we recognize all our medical staff for their hard work and personal sacrifices.”

Dcotors and medical staff will be treated to a breakfast, special gift, and proclamations signed by the St. Mary’s County commissioners and the Leonardtown commissioners. This annual celebration of appreciation is hosted by the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Board of Directors.

Barbara Thompson, chair of the MedStar St. Mary’s Board of Directors, had a special message for residents of St. Mary’s County who have been patients at the hospital or have a loved one who has been treated there.

“As we take a moment to shine the spotlight on the many incredible doctors working in our county, we ask you to think about those who have made a difference in your life or the lives of your family and friends,” Ms. Thompson said. “Consider reaching out to thank them through the hospital’s Salute Your Caregiver program.”

Eighty percent of the doctors who are affiliated with MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital work only at the Leonardtown hospital. Visit MedStar’s website to send your doctor kind words and/or make a donation to the non-profit hospital to honor him or her.

This full-service community hospital delivers state-of-the-art emergency, acute inpatient and outpatient care, right in the heart of St. Mary’s County. The hospital is dedicated to excellence in all of its services and has been named among the country’s Top 100 Hospitals.

For more information and one-click access to a full list of resources available at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, visit its Leader member page.