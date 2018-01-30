MedStar Scholarship Deadline Nears

The St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation is accepting applications from those interested not only in nursing, but also in the growing field of allied health. The goal of the scholarship program is to recruit specially trained associates for critical positions at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown.

This year’s deadline to apply is March 14, 2018.

The St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation has awarded more than 140 scholarships to local students since 2001.

These allied health professionals are involved in many aspects of health care, including but not limited to physical, occupational and speech therapy; radiology; respiratory therapy; ultrasound; and laboratory technology.

In return for a pre-determined length of employment at MedStar St. Mary’s after graduation, the hospital foundation will pay up to $3,000 per semester for tuition, required books, lab fees, and school-appointed uniforms for selected students — a maximum of $24,000 over a four-year period.

Applicants must have at least a 3.0 high school GPA if applying within four years of high school graduation. If an applicant graduated high school more than four years ago, they will be asked to submit an ACT score or proof of degree from another school. Priority is given to residents of St. Mary’s, Charles, and Calvert counties.

Funds for the scholarship are raised, in part, by the St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation Gala held each November. Visit the foundation’s website to learn more and download an application. Contact the Human Resources Department of MedStar St. Mary’s with questions at 301-475-6018.

About MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is a full-service community hospital, delivering state-of-the-art emergency, acute inpatient and outpatient care in Leonardtown, Maryland. Nestled in a waterside community, MedStar St. Mary’s provides advanced technology with a dedication to excellence in all services provided. The not-for-profit hospital has been named among the nation’s Top 100 Hospitals and is an eight time recipient of the prestigious Delmarva Medicare Excellence Award. In addition, MSMH received the Maryland Performance Excellence award at the Platinum level in 2014 – the highest in the state. The staff is committed to providing quality and compassionate medical care for all patients by coupling innovation with an outstanding team of medical staff members, associates, and volunteers.

