MedStar Receives Ledo Donation

Ledo Pizza recently stopped by the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital‘s Cancer Care & Infusion Services (CCIS) with a donation of more than $4,000 from the Annapolis-based Ledo corporate office. The visit also included lunch for the hardworking CCIS staff.

Ledo raises awareness of cancer charities and research each October by turning their 18-inch pizza boxes pink. Cole Western, owner of the Leonardtown Ledo Pizza location, has been a strong supporter of CCIS for many years and selected the unit to benefit from Ledo’s fundraiser again in 2018.

