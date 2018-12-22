MedStar Hosts Christmas Eve Blood Drive

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital has the perfect way for you to give a gift to the community. The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 9 am to 1 pm Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, at the hospital in Leonardtown.

Donors of all blood types are needed, with each blood donation having the potential to save three lives.

To schedule your life-saving donation, call 1-800-REDCROSS or log onto redcrossblood.org an enter sponsor code “MedStarStMarysHospital.” Walk-ins are welcome, but donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment. All donors must check in in the lobby of the Outpatient Pavilion at 25500 Point Lookout Road.

Donors must be in good health, have not donated in the past 56 days and should have not had any piercings or tattoos in the past year. Participants should bring their donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification, as well as the names of any medications they are taking.

For more information, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call Health Connections at 301-475-6019.

