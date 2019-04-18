MedStar Honors Medical Staff on Doctors’ Day

Dr. Emmanuel Atiemo, orthopaedic surgeon, left, and Dr. Stephen Michaels, chief operating officer and chief medical officer of MedStar St. Mary’s at the hospital’s Doctors’ Day breakfast on March 29. Photos courtesy of MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital

A celebration of National Doctors’ Day (March 30) offered MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital a chance to thank its dedicated medical staff.

A special breakfast was held March 29 at the hospital in Leonardtown, MD, to celebrate the many dedicated physicians, physician’s assistants, and certified nurse practitioners making a difference in the community.

“Our providers are talented and dedicated people, and we thank them for the many ways in which they put their patients first,” said Dr. Stephen Michaels, chief operating and chief medical officer of MedStar St. Mary’s.

As of January 2019, the hospital had 426 medical staff members, 95 percent of whom are board certified. Of those, 90 percent practice exclusively at MedStar St. Mary’s.

About MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is a full-service community hospital, delivering state-of-the-art emergency, acute inpatient and outpatient care in Leonardtown.

Nestled in a waterside community, MedStar St. Mary’s provides advanced technology with a dedication to excellence in all services provided. The not-for-profit hospital has been named among the nation’s Top 100 Hospitals and is an eight-time recipient of the prestigious Delmarva Medicare Excellence Award.

In addition, MSMH received the Maryland Performance Excellence award at the Platinum level in 2014 – the highest in the

state. Its staff is committed to providing quality and compassionate medical care for all patients by coupling innovation with the outstanding team of medical staff members, associates, and volunteers.

For more information and one-click access to a full list of resources available at MedStar St. Mary's Hospital, visit its Leader member page.