MedStar Accepting Scholarship Applications

Interested in pursuing a career in a health care field? MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital has designed a scholarship program for those who seek an educational degree, license, or certification that is essential to the care of its patients. The deadline to apply is February 28, 2020.

MedStar St. Mary’s provides scholarships in return for service for critical positions, such as registered nurses, imaging technologists, physical therapists, respiratory therapists, medical records coders, lab technologists, and pharmacists, among other positions.

Through a grant with the Health Services Cost Review Commission, the hospital also funds scholarships for registered nurses who wish to complete their bachelor’s degrees in nursing.

Since 2001, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital has been awarding scholarships to Southern Maryland candidates interested in pursuing a health care career. The hospital accepts applications from individuals interested not only in nursing, but also in the growing field of allied health.

These allied health professionals are involved in many aspects of health care, including, but not limited to:

Physical, occupational and speech therapy

Radiology

Respiratory therapy

Ultrasound

Laboratory technology

Each of the scholarships awarded cover payment for tuition, books, and fees associated with the degree or certification. Applications for scholarships will be available in the spring each year and can be picked up in the hospital’s Human Resources Department.

Here are the scholarship application requirements:

Scholarships are only for residents of Southern Maryland: St. Mary’s, Charles, and Calvert counties.

You must have at least a 3.0 high school GPA if applying within four years of high school graduation.

If it has been more than four years since high school graduation, please submit an ACT score or proof of degree from another school. (This program is not exclusively focusing on high-school aged students; many receive a scholarship as a second career.)

In return for receiving the scholarship, recipients will commit to working at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD.

For more information on the program, call 301-475-6017. An application form is available here.

For more information and one-click access to a full list of resources available at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, visit their Leader member page.