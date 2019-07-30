Med Lab Technology Program at CSM Earns Accreditation

The College of Southern Maryland celebrated a major milestone for its Medical Laboratory Technology program. The MLT program earned its first national continuing accreditation award from the National Accrediting Agency for Clinical Laboratory Sciences.

The program’s high standards and solid results since its first accreditation in 2014 set the stage for NAACLS to extend the college’s MLT program accreditation through to April 2029.

“We are super excited to earn the maximum award,” shared Tiffany Gill, CSM MLT program coordinator and associate professor. “We had to undergo a new process of review by NAACLS that required a lot of work and effort to prove that we go beyond expectations to ensure we are meeting quality standards for our students.”

CSM’s two-year MLT program prepares students to perform diagnostic lab work that is a critical part of patient care. MLTs perform tests that include complete blood counts, urinalysis, cross matching blood for transfusion, identifying pathogenic organisms, and chemical analysis of blood and other body fluids. CSM MLT graduates can apply to take the American Society for Clinical Pathology Board of Certification exam to obtain national certification as a medical lab technician and for the last three years, CSM graduates have a 100 percent pass rate for ASCP certification and a 100 percent placement rate.

CNBC recently reported MLTs are one of 21 of the most in-demand jobs in the US. According to a 2018 study from the Mercer human resources consulting firm, the United States will face a shortfall of around 95,000 nursing assistants and 98,700 medical and laboratory technicians and technologists by 2025. Overall employment of MLTs is projected to grow 13 percent from 2016 to 2026, faster than the average for all occupations. Gill added that an increase in the aging population is expected to lead to an even greater need to diagnose medical conditions, such as cancer or Type 2 diabetes, through laboratory procedures.

“We’ve known for some time about the shortage projections for qualified medical professionals in many of the health care fields,” Ms. Gill said. “That’s why this NAACLS accreditation is more important now than ever before.”

Gill also shared that the NAACLS evaluation process included a site visit of the La Plata Campus – a visit, she said, that gave her great pride.

“The site visitors who came to review our program were completely taken back and amazed by how clean and beautiful our facilities were,” she shared. “The lead site visitor said that of the 20 other facilities she has visited across the United States, CSM had ‘superior facilities and innovative technology.’ Those types of comments speak volumes about our entire CSM team and our dedication to student success.”

About CSM’s MLT program and the Health Guided Pathway

Encompassing credit degree programs like nursing, massage therapy, EMS, Medical Laboratory Technology, and more, and continuing education workforce training certificates in a variety of specialties like phlebotomy, CNA/GNA, and ECG/EKG Technicians, the Health Pathway at CSM is a broad swath of medical training for a number of different careers. To learn more about the MLT program at CSM, visit the college’s website.

About NAACLS

The National Accrediting Agency for Clinical Laboratory Sciences is committed to being the premier international agency for accreditation and approval of educational programs in the clinical laboratory sciences and related health professions through the involvement of expert volunteers and its commitment to public service.

For more about the College of Southern Maryland, visit its Leader member page.