MD Veterans Affairs Annual Report

The Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs has issued its 2019 annual report.

The report provides the opportunity for the department to share its successes and ongoing efforts to improve the quality of life for Maryland veterans and their families.

The MDVA manages five key programs with one mission, to serve veterans and families by ensuring they have access to the benefits and services which they are entitled to resulting from military service.

“The year 2019 was an exciting one as Governor [Larry] Hogan proclaimed it the Year of the Veteran in Maryland. This year also marked the 20th anniversary of the department along with a number of other veteran related anniversaries,” Veterans Affairs Secretary George W. Owings III wrote.

Regardless of service era, the state has taken an all-inclusive approach to ensure all Maryland veterans have access to their benefits, according to Mr. Owings.

The MDVA is responsible for operating authorized Maryland state veteran cemeteries and caring for the Maryland World War II Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Korean War Veterans Memorial, Gold Star Families Memorial Monument, and a Civil War cemetery in Western Maryland. The department also manages the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, the Maryland Veterans Trust Fund, and an outreach and advocacy program.

According to the most recent US Department of Veterans Affairs data projections for fiscal 2019, there were an estimated 371,000 veterans living in Maryland. The projected number of veterans in St. Mary’s County is 13,000, in Charles County 17,000, and in Calvert County 9,000.

Some of the highlights in the report:

In fiscal 2019, The Service Program submitted 4,917 disability compensation and pension claims for adjudication to the national VA. Maryland veterans received almost $34 million in new/increased and one-time monthly cash benefits with support from this program.

Charlotte Hall Veterans Home continues to provide assisted living and nursing services to aging and disabled veterans, along with eligible spouses. Its most recent 2019 year-to-date census reached 88% capacity. The Maryland Veterans Trust Fund distributed over $126,000 in grants to Maryland veterans and eligible dependents.

The 2019 annual report is available online.

MDVA veterans benefit specialists are located statewide to provide benefits information and assistance to veterans and family members. For best results, MDVA encourages veterans and family members seeking information or assistance to work with an accredited MDVA VBS. Visit the website for information on the service program or call 800-446-4926, ext. 6450 for information on benefits and service office locations.