MD Restaurants Open for Higher Capacity Limits

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, September 21, 2020

Effective at 5 pm Monday, September 21, capacity for indoor operations at Maryland restaurants may increase from 50% to 75%, with appropriate distancing, and following strict public health requirements consistent with the Centers for Disease Control, FDA, and the National Restaurant Association.

On September 18, Gov. Larry Hogan marked the beginning of the state’s first-ever statewide Maryland Restaurant Week by announcing expanded capacity for indoor dining.

Read the governor’s order here.

“This is fantastic news for all of our local restaurants, and we encourage residents to get out and enjoy the local flavors in St. Mary’s County establishments,” said Chris Kaselemis, St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development director.

This week is also a great reminder to purchase a BOOST St. Mary’s County Restaurant gift card at participating locations. The purchaser spends $25 for a gift card that has a $50 value. For more information on the BOOST program, visit https://www.visitstmarysmd.com/food-drink/boost-st-marys-gift-card-program/.

Residents can search the Maryland Restaurant Week website for details and participating restaurants.

“All counties and all restaurants have come together for a weeklong effort in support of our industry. No course requirements, no prix-fixe menus needed, and no entry fees. Restaurants may offer special menus, discounts or seasonal fare for dine-in, curbside or carryout.”