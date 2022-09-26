MD Grants Open for Industry 4.0 Technologies

The Patuxent Partnership’s recent membership newsletter alerts companies invested in Industry 4.0 technologies that the deadline to apply for the October 2022 round of the Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 grant program is approaching.

The Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 grant program provides grants to small and mid-sized Maryland manufacturers to invest in Industry 4.0-related technologies, machinery and robotics, and digital business practices in order to remain competitive and drive growth.This pilot program is funded by $1 million in the state’s fiscal year 2023 budget.

Generally-speaking, Industry 4.0 describes the growing trend towards automation and data exchange in technology and processes within the manufacturing industry, including:

The internet of things (IoT)

The industrial internet of things (IIoT)

Cyber-physical systems (CPS)

Smart manufacture.

Smart factories.

Cloud computing.

Cognitive computing.

Artificial intelligence.

BENEFITS

Companies that invest in Industry 4.0 technologies can benefit from increased productivity and sales, cost savings, retention of employees, and more. Awarded grants will cover 50 percent of project costs, with a minimum grant of $15,000 and a maximum grant of $50,000. Projects must clearly demonstrate a tie to Industry 4.0, and a long term strategy for Industry 4.0 adoption.

Examples of qualified projects and investments include:

Big Data & Analytics – investing in systems that allow manufacturers to better analyze the data collected within their operation, turning data into actionable insights that drive better decision-making

Robots and autonomous equipment to help automate workflow (replacement of existing equipment would not be qualified)

Implementation of Industrial Internet of Things technologies such as shop floor data sensors, smart warehouse, or new quality control systems

Adoption of additive manufacturing

Simulation/Digital Twins to enable predictive maintenance, test ideas for operational changes, etc.

Systems integration projects – either vertically sharing data within the organization to improve efficiencies, or horizontally across supply chains

Virtual and Augmented Reality

Employee training and /or consulting costs associated with the implementation of the new systems/technologies/equipment ELIGIBILITY To be eligible for an M4.0 grant, your business must meet all of the following requirements: Be an existing business in good standing with the State of Maryland

Have between 3 and 150 total full-time employees (defined as an employee who works at least 1,800 hours in a 12-month period)

Have minimum annual revenue of $1m, not including grant funding

Have a two-digit NAICS code of 31-33

Have been established for a minimum of 3 years

Be in good standing with federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Maryland Occupational Safety and Health regulations

Demonstrate an ability to successfully implement the proposed project

Demonstrate an overall commitment to, or strategy for, Industry 4.0 adoption

Demonstrate ability to provide matching funds HOW TO APPLY Download the grant application here.

Round 1 applications are due by Friday October 7, 2022 at 5 pm.

If additional funding is available, a second round of competitive grant applications will open in early 2023.

Completed applications should be submitted by email to: [email protected] GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS Grants of $15,000-$50,000 will be made available to manufacturers to adopt new technologies, machinery and robotics, and digital business practices in order to remain competitive and drive growth.

Grant awards will vary based on the applicant’s total investment, not to exceed 50% of the total eligible project costs.

Applicants must be an established Maryland manufacturing business and demonstrate experience, technical expertise and financial capacity to implement the proposed modernization project.

Eligible costs include but are not limited to expenses such as machinery, equipment, software, implementation/installation costs, and training of employees on use of the new technology.

Consultant fees directly associated with implementation of the eligible project costs, such as design and layout of new equipment, soft costs such as license fees, and training costs are permitted, and will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

Funding decisions will be made based on a variety of evaluation criteria, including but not limited to technical capability, operational experience, and financial capacity supporting the project.

Funds will be disbursed as follows: 50% at notice of award, with remaining 50% paid upon completion with proof of expenses.

Grant awards are competitive and limited to available funds. For more information about the Industry 4.0 grants contact Todd Sabin, Program Manager, Manufacturing, 443-388-0735, [email protected] About The Patuxent Partnership The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives. To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.