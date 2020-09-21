MD Fire Training Center Gets Federal Funding

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Monday, September 21, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute (MFRI) will receive federal funding to train thousands of firefighters across the state, Rep. Steny H. Hoyer and members of Maryland’s congressional delegation announced.

Joining Rep. Hoyer in announcing the $486,745.22 grant were Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin, and Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Dr. Andy Harris, Anthony G. Brown, Jamie Raskin, and David Trone.

“MFRI offers top-notch training to help Maryland’s fire, EMS, and rescue personnel succeed in their life-saving missions. With these new funds, MFRI can continue its important work to equip first responders with the knowledge and skills to help keep our local communities safe,” the delegation said. “Together, we will continue fighting to secure federal funds for fire and rescue services throughout Maryland.”

“MFRI is honored to receive an Assistance to Firefighters Grant that will allow us the ability to continue providing high-quality programs and training to meet the needs of Maryland’s EMS, fire, and rescue personnel. The AFG program plays an important role in helping MFRI provide realistic equipment and props that prepares our students for all-hazard responses. We extend our sincere thanks to Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin as well as our other congressional representatives for supporting the AFG program,” said Michael Cox, executive director of MFRI.

Headquartered in College Park, MD, MFRI trains approximately 36,000 students each year at seven regional training centers.

MFRI will use the grant to purchase:

20 sets of turnout gear

24 self-contained breathing apparatus devices

3 new fire extinguisher props

35 portable radios

Atmospheric meters/monitors

Hazmat decontamination equipment

6 gas-powered saws

2 sets of Vorbeck Communication Vests

Hazardous materials equipment that includes Level A and B encapsulating suites

A breathing air compressor for the Lower Eastern Shore Regional Training Center

Laser projectors for the EMS, Fire, Rescue Simulation Center

The grant was awarded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program, which provides grants directly to fire departments, nonaffiliated Emergency Medical Services organizations, and state fire training academies to enhance their ability to protect the health and safety of the public, as well as first responders.

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more information about House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.