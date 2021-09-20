MD Citizens Redistricting Commission Virtual Meeting Tonight

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, September 20, 2021

The Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission continues its second round of virtual meetings at 6 tonight, September 20. Citizens are encouraged to join the meeting.

The meeting will allow Marylanders to present testimony on map submissions or 2020 Census data results and their impact on district boundaries to the citizens commission.

The draft legislative redistricting maps have “the potential to drastically alter St. Mary’s County and align us with a more regional approach to State Government. The central area of St. Mary’s County, including lower Mechanicsville and then south through parts of Hollywood, is carved out and aligned with Calvert and Anne Arundel Counties,” state Sen. Jack Bailey, who represents District 29, wrote in an email Saturday.

All map submissions are posted to the redistricting.maryland.gov website.

For more information about how to provide testimony, click here.

This is the second of three rounds of public meetings – the first round was a listening tour to discuss redistricting in general; the second round is underway and citizens can discuss draft commission redistricting maps as well as any submitted redistricting maps; and the third round begins October 6 after the commission has further developed legislative and congressional maps.

To register for the meeting, sign up to give live testimony from your computer, tablet, or smartphone, or to simply watch the meeting, click here. The meeting will be streamed in both English and Spanish. You can also dial in by calling 301-715-8592 and entering the webinar ID 822 6517 9476. You can also submit your comments electronically or send a redistricting question to redistricting.commission@maryland.gov.