MD Antique Center Holiday Open House

Posted by Publisher on Friday, December 5, 2014 · 2 Comments

Posted for Maryland Antique Center

Maryland Antique Center is decked out for the Holiday Season.

Gifts and decorations are flying out the doors of the multiple shops now operating at the center, almost faster than the vendors can prepare for their formal holiday launch at a Maryland Antique Center Holiday Open House Dec. 6, 2014 from 10 am to 5 pm.

The Maryland Antique Center is located at 26005 Point Lookout Rd. Leonardtown, MD, 20650.

The Open House will feature catering by Kevin’s Korner, door prizes, special sales, Christmas decorations and the opportunity to meet many of the vendors of the Maryland Antique Center.

It will also be an opportunity to see some of the center’s new display space. After a summer and fall of flea markets on the scenic grounds on the banks of McIntosh Run, the center has expanded into additional interior spaces.

One new space is filled with rooms of top-drawer antiques, art, and artifacts.

A few of the treasurers are pictured here:

The newest space at the Maryland Antique Center exhibits within full room settings such as these: