McConnell Says, “Russians Are Not Our Friends”

The Navy, Air Force and Army collect different information on aircraft crashes, reports Pilot Online, complicating DoD efforts to improve safety across the services, according to a congressional watchdog report.

Google tracks users who turn off location history, reports BBC News.

Contracts:

Leidos Innovations Corp., Gaithersburg, Maryland, was awarded a $55,645,987 modification (PZ0011) to foreign military sales (Afghanistan) contract WRGZ58-17-C-0058 for logistics support services for the Afghan Air Force and Special Mission Wing aircraft fleets. Work will be performed in Kabul, Afghanistan, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2020. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance Army funds in the amount of $55,645,987 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC), Reston, Virginia, is being awarded a $7,137,580 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-14-C-6301 to exercise an option for the Mine Warfare and Environmental Decision Aids Library program. This option exercise is for the Mine Warfare and Environmental Decision Aids Library (MEDAL), which provides mine warfare situational awareness, mission planning, evaluation and asset management software to support existing and emerging mine warfare missions, users and systems. Work will be performed in McLean, Virginia (94 percent); Charleston, South Carolina (3 percent); Los Angeles, California (2 percent); and Hampton, Virginia (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2019. Fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy) and fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $917,618 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Six3 Intelligence Solutions Inc./CACI, McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $125,807,584 modification (P00021) to contract W911W4-16-C-0006 for intelligence support services to the U.S. Forces-Afghanistan and Resolute Support director of intelligence. Work will be performed in Kabul, Afghanistan, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2020. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance Army funds in the amount of $23,577,527 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

ForcePoint Federal LLC, Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a $9,053,370 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for user activity monitoring capability to detect, deter, and mitigate the insider threat on a classified network. Work will be performed in Herndon, Virginia; and San Antonio, Texas, and is expected to be complete by Aug. 16, 2021. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,269,366.30 are being obligated at the time of award. The Secretary of the Air Force, Concepts, Development, and Management Office, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (FA7146-18-D-0393).

